If anyone can rock art deco inspired jewellery by Bulgari it’s Anne Hathaway. Debuting this year are new pieces within the Divas’ Dream jewellery collection.

The collection’s graceful openwork design returns with three new 18 kt rose gold necklaces where a diamond pavé is enlivened by a precious touch of colour. Wearers can choose between a drop-shaped tanzanite, green tourmaline and rubellite, set at the heart of a fan-like diamond frame.

The necklace and earrings take inspiration from the 20’s with their famed floral patterns and the timeless elegance of floral motifs from Ancient Egypt, Greece and the Roman Empire. Made to suit any occasion, the necklace offers two different lengths and wearability – one embracing the neck and the longest version gently dropping over the neckline – as an element of its chain can be detached and worn separately as a delicate bracelet. Bulgari has embellished the feminine fan-shaped pendant with mother-of-pearl petals, set against a backdrop of brilliant pavé diamonds.