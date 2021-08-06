Live Longer & Healthy Lives With The Help Of SRW & Science

When you read, hear or come across the word ‘ageing‘, what comes to mind?

Wrinkles.

Gray hair.

Backaches.

Retirement.

Maybe wisdom?

All valid thoughts. However, given that ageing is the single biggest risk factor for developing diseases such as heart disease, cancer, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s just to name a few, our thoughts on growing old must wander beyond all that’s skin-deep.

Greg Macpherson – pharmacist, entrepreneur, and author of Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Ageing – to live your healthiest life, and his life’s work is dedicated to addressing exactly this. Macpherson’s mission to slow the ageing process at a cellular level has led to the birth of SRW (Science Research Wellness) Laboratories. SRW, whose clear purpose is to empower people to age better, curates the very best in science to extend human healthspan by leveraging the latest science, research and biotechnology. Their body of work endeavors to help millions of people delay the onset of diseases associated with advanced ageing, which is highly important and relevant to our nation as, like most of the developed world, New Zealand has an ageing population. By 2036, it’s projected that around one in 4.5 New Zealanders will be aged 65-plus. In addition to this, United Nations projections indicate that by 2050 there will be more people over 60 than between 10 and 24, hence why this product offering could not come at a better time.

Although old age brings a prevalence of related health issues and diseases, Macpherson wants SRW to be part of the solution, by changing the way we approach ageing and by investing in our health throughout our lives, and by building an eco-system of wellness products and services and ultimately become people’s health partner of choice, for life. Through science and research, SRW have brought together world-leading scientists and have synthesised their work to curate an array of leading-edge products that uniquely support healthy ageing, offering efficacy of formulations and proof of effect.

“The pace of ageing research is accelerating exponentially, and every week brings fresh discoveries and a greater understanding of how and why we age. By keeping abreast of these changes and working with experts in the field, we hope to consistently create products that will support people to live longer, healthy lives, free from the chronic disease of ageing,” Macpherson says.

The information and technology used have not been available to the public until now. SRW is bringing science that has been out of reach or affordability to the public, first with the launch of their Nutraceuticals Brand and the World’s First Anti-Ageing Supplements Based on the Hallmarks of Ageing, aiming first at the New Zealand, USA, and Asia 30+ markets. SRW’s topnotch ways and approach, as evidenced in their upcoming and pioneering Cellular System Range are based on the science of The Nine Hallmarks of Ageing, a first in New Zealand, and the first company in the world to do this in capsule form. SRW will introduce three core products – Cel¹, Cel², and Cel³ – which consider our life stage, and the changing structure and function of our cells as we age, to make appropriate supplement recommendations. To slightly pull back the curtain on each product, Cel¹ supports healthy DNA structure and function, including telomere health. It is recommended for those with a biological age of 30+, or earlier if you are experiencing sub-optimal sleep, high stress, lack of exercise, high pollution, or UV exposure. Cel² supports healthy energy levels and normal cellular repair processes. It is recommended for those who experience low energy, or who are looking to kick off a preventative, healthy-ageing strategy. Lastly, Cel³ supports the maintenance of normal protein structures, nutrient response, and cellular housekeeping processes (autophagy). It is recommended for those with a biological age of 50+.

All of SRW’s endeavours and what they will be bringing to the table is undeniably a huge notch on the progress column of science, health and wellbeing. With multiple products already in the pipeline, we could slowly cast away some of the fears brought on by ageing, and look forward to getting the most out of life for longer.

For more info, visit srw.co