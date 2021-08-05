How To Make An Entrance

As the saying goes, you only have one opportunity to make a first impression. This is also true for that first touchpoint of your home, the entrance. This space, after all, shapes first impressions and sets the tone for the rest of your abode, it being the first and last thing people experience when entering and leaving your home. Often overlooked as an afterthought and merely a transit zone, the entryway of your home deserves a design focus on comfort and style, and to be elevated as a personal space that speaks of your tastes and lifestyle just like the rest of your home. Here are our top 8 easy ways to make an entrance that will envelop visitors or family with warm, welcoming vibes the minute they cross the threshold.

Mirror, Mirror

The addition of decent-sized mirrors are a great way to add an airier, larger-than-life dimension to your foyer space with the reflection of light. They are a great interior design ally in helping to really open up spaces that are on the tighter side and which might also suffer from a lack of light. Placing a mirror directly opposite the source of light will help to maximise whatever natural brightness is entering the space. Mirrors are also a useful, reassuring element to make guests feel at ease in giving them the opportunity to linger for a quick glance to check their tie or hair and makeup. Sconces utilised as task lighting placed on either side and at eye level of a mirror are also a clever way to enhance the reflection while minimising unflattering shadows.

Smell

It is important to not only design your home visually and spatially but also with all the senses. When it comes to your entrance, the sense of smell is an effective way to help set the tone of your home and draw visitors in on a more subconscious note to appreciating your lifestyle as reflected in your aesthetic. Diffusing essential oils such as jasmine, cedar, rose and vanilla, or lighting a scented candle will add that extra oomph in terms of cosiness and elegance, and ensure your home smells as great as it looks. Alternatively, simply the scent of freshly-cut flowers makes for an equally pleasant and inviting welcome.

Layout

On a practical note when designing your entryway, give some thought to where everything is going to be – hanging coats, a spot for placing your keys and other necessities, a mirror for a quick check before departing or for guests upon arrival, and where shoes and umbrellas are to live? A useful approach is to make a list of everything that goes down in the area when you’re about to leave the house and when you arrive home, and plan from there how each element should logically manifest itself with the required furniture, objects and storage solutions.

Artwork

If your entrance allows for a focal wall, what better way to add some refined elegance and showcase your personality and aesthetic style than with the placement of some statement art in a painting, photography or a unique piece of sculpture, or alternatively, the personal touch of a collection of treasured family photos or smaller objects placed on a stylish console table. Ultimately, the injection of some wow factor in a statement artwork is one of the best and most creative ways to set the unique tone of your home – and if your artwork of choice is intriguing enough, it can also serve as a great conversation starter.

Lighting

Your entranceway should be well-lit not only for a warm, welcoming ambience but also for ensuring safe passage for family members and guests to and from the rest of your home. LED lights, lamps set on consoles or hall tables, statement ceiling fixtures, and track lighting to create a wall wash effect are all perfect for this area in having a positive impact on aesthetics and functionality. Though avoid pot lights or downlights, which have the tendency to create high-contrast, exaggerated and unflattering shadows.

Flooring

As a general rule, hard-wearing flooring such as solid and easy-to-clean timber, natural stone, or concrete for a more industrial feel, is best for this busy coming-and-going zone of your home. These harder flooring options can always be softened and further articulated with an entrance hall mat or runner rug matching the length of the area, which can also introduce a welcoming splash of colour or pattern to your space.

Bench Seating

A comfortable and convenient place to sit while taking off shoes or pausing while checking the mail upon your return is a great way to transform your entryway in a practical way while reinforcing the personality of your space. A streamlined hallway bench can also double as a useful storage option for stowing away shoes and stowing away other items to maintain a clean and uncluttered look.

Define the Space

It’s important to achieve a clear delineation between your foyer space and the rest of your home, which can prove extra tricky if you live in an open plan layout. This can be most effectively achieved with the placement of select furniture, which signals to guests where the entrance area begins and the rest of the house starts. Most effective is furniture such as a sleek console or hall table for setting down keys and mail, or the practical welcome of a bench seat for visitors to immediately remove or slip on shoes and stash their belongings, making them feel welcome and comfortable. If your entry point is too small to accommodate any furniture, the same cordoning-off effect can be achieved with the bold use of colour or wallpaper to highlight the space in a simple and streamlined way.