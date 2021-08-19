Life Hacking Ways To Save Space In The Home

For those of us with smaller spaces, storage tends to trip us up when it comes to keeping a clean, minimal, tidy house. We’ve got some tips and tricks for optimising and creating efficient space in the home for where those things that don’t have a place, now can.

1. Hide your storage

Personally, my biggest concern when it comes to storing things is how it looks. No one likes a cluttered house, and we’ve all seen Hoarders and probably think of it as our worst nightmare. The most obvious answer to this issue is to simply hide those things that we’d rather not have in the public eye so that while we know about it, others don’t. How? There are plenty of furniture options that have hidden compartments and space. A common one is a hollow ottoman or wall cabinets that match your home’s design. This makes for a seamless solution that looks good too.

2. Don’t ignore nooks

Whether it’s an awkward corner or an intentional design element, nooks and crannies can always become functional spaces to be embraced rather than neglected. For me, my favorite type of nook is one like a library – full of all my books. As a reader, there is nothing better than a good book, but not when you have to dig through boxes and struggle to find one, let alone undamaged. Nooks are especially great for shelving whether it be for books or for the kitchen.

3. Utilise your wall

The main thing that makes a space feel small is reduced floor space. Whether you’re renting or an owner, when there’s a will there’s a way if you want to add some wall storage. If you add a wall mounted lamp by the bed, the bedside table is left clear. There are also a lot of options when it comes to wall storage options such as peg hook shelves and cube units. The best part? Wall storage doesn’t get in the way of doorways like regular furniture does.

4. Under stair storage

In all honesty, ways to take advantage of under stair storage could be an article of its own. To keep it short, I’ll just name a few. Under stair storage could be turned into a discreet closet for big jackets before heading out the door, or an extra toilet. It could also be used as a place for shoes and a shoe rack, or a stylish sideboard to put keys, wallets, handbags, and extra things you drop at the door.

5. Use those drawers

The possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can do with drawers, whether they be in the kitchen, laundry or bathroom. Wondering where to put that annoying pile of pots and pans? Just install a pull-out rack to hang them onto. No idea where to store the ironing board? Get a pull out one to install in the laundry that can be neatly tucked away. If you’re a keen baker and have machines taking up space in the kitchen, an appliance lift is worth the investment.