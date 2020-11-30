On Friday 20 November 2020, 250 guests at Cordis Hotel Auckland joined an expert panel of business leaders to discuss the hurdles to Diversity & Inclusion in the workplace and define the solutions.

The panel featured Anahera Rawiri, Project Manager at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa; Shaun Philp, General Manager of People & Culture at Chorus; Haylee Putaranui, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, People & Culture at Fonterra; and Zoe Brownlie, Co-Director of AllHuman and ADHB Board Member. Hosted by meditation teacher, author and journalist, Rachel Grunwell, the panel discussed how we can overcome hurdles while challenging the status quo.

Listen to the Part 1 of the Panel Discussion:

Download

Listen to the Part 2 of the Panel Discussion:

Download

Listen to the Part 3 of the Audience Q&A:

Download

