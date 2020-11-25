A pioneer in technology and innovation for over 25 years, Belkin is no stranger to the modern consumers’ “always on” expectations for connectivity through a plethora of devices. Belkin’s BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker, $99.95, is their all-in-one solution for simplifying your fast-charging and entertainment in one streamlined and compact design package – be it tucked away on your nightstand, kitchen counter or office desk.

Amplifying your favourite podcast, playlist or video with its high-quality built-in Bluetooth speaker, or making crystal-clear hands-free FaceTime calls via its convenient stand and microphone is simply a matter of Bluetooth pairing at a single touch – all the while wirelessly charging your smartphone. The fast wireless charging stand + speaker is case-compatible with most lightweight cases up to 3mm and delivers optimal power for Samsung, Apple, Google and other Qi-certified devices of up to 10W of charge in either landscape or portrait orientation, so you can keep doing the things you love while you charge.

