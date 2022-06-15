Your home is your sanctuary – the place where you and your family gather to relax, play and work. It is also the place where you will entertain friends and extended family. Ultimately, it’s where everyday life happens and that one sanctuary in which you can just be. And so when considering the home of your dreams, customised and attuned to your specific interests and needs, you want things to be as perfect as possible.

While the idea of curating a custom home, limited only by your budget and your imagination can be freeing, it’s where many people get stuck. The ground-up design process opens up a myriad of possibilities and choices – which is why finding a quality launch pad for your inspiration and ideas is crucial. And while your dream abode should reflect who you are, you might need some help and expert advice along the way.

The good news is you needn’t look far for this calibre of support, for Lockwood has done the hard yards for us in curating quite the collection of contemporary show homes to experience first-hand at various locations across New Zealand – all filled to the brim with dream home and interior design guidance and inspiration. These carefully curated state-of-the-art homes bring together the latest in sustainable timber design, colour palettes, and design styles to help kickstart your creativity and bring together ideas and selections that are uniquely you. They also offer the chance to speak with Lockwood’s experienced consultants and view the quality workmanship of local Lockwood builders in your area. Here are our top picks of Lockwood’s standout showhomes to get you started…

How to Hygge – Lockwood Motiti, Papamoa

Lockwood’s Motiti Design – an M2woman favourite – is a stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Scandi-inspired haven nestled in Papamoa, which does a stunning job of epitomising the Danish concept of “Hygge”. This beautifully proportioned home channels the tried-and-true “quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality” famous for engendering feelings of contentment and well-being. This is expressed with high-raking gabled ceilings throughout, alongside high-gabled windows set over bi-folding doors in the living area to optimise a sense of openness and airiness.

The unique spatial considerations are further enhanced by the home’s light, warm internal finishes with the Master bedroom treated in natural oil to bring out the richness of the timber, alongside the blonded living space, bedrooms and hallway for the ultimate in Scandi vibes. The 120-square-metre Motiti sets the perfect stage for minimalist styling or a hint of cottage charm that is uncluttered, unassuming and simple – a masterclass in clean, simple lines and functionality without sacrificing beauty. The perfect blank canvas if you lean towards neutrals and soft colours, and love to take inspiration from nature.

Living Life Low-maintenance – Lockwood Riverview, Rotorua

The Riverview is an example of a quintessential contemporary family home, featuring Lockwood beams and high-raking timber ceilings, which not only looks stylish but is functional and low-maintenance. The beauty of this design is also in its layout, cleverly making the most of its modest 142-square-metre footprint with four generous bedrooms, an open plan living area, two bathrooms, a walk-in pantry and a walk-in wardrobe. In addition to being at the pinnacle of sustainable timber design courtesy of Lockwood’s pre-engineered interlocking profiles and components, the exterior of the Riverview is also clad in low-maintenance Lockwood aluminium sheathing finished in “Silver Comet Satin”.

While the neutral exterior colour palette, combined with the home’s interior of warm blonded walls, exudes the airiness of contemporary Scandinavian minimalism, a measured pop of colour rooted in nature – “Yowza” by Resene – used as a feature wall accent of the living space adds a touch of depth that feels bold and vibrant. The Riverview design also champions low-maintenance living with its exterior aluminium cladding requiring little maintenance and its blonded wood interiors completely sidestepping the need to paint.

Living Your Best Life – Lockwood Acacia, Taupo

Selecting the right home design for your needs requires a lot of thought. While it is important to keep your personal style front and centre, one of the cardinal factors to focus on is your lifestyle, considering such things as: Will your new home be more refined and formal or with a more casual and laid-back vibe? Do you wish for your home to be an entertainer’s dream or more a haven for your own personal relaxation and respite? With these key considerations in play, Lockwood’s Acacia show home set on its Taupo hillside site near the picturesque Acacia Bay is worth a visit for its considered layout comprising two distinct halves, informed by the lifestyle habits of its inhabitants. It also showcases a high-end interior fit-out featuring all Lockwood options in terms of timber, colour and style.

An entertainer’s dream, the three-bedroom family home features an open-plan kitchen with separate scullery alongside a spacious dining-living space that flows seamlessly into an equally generous outdoor living area perfect for al fresco entertaining. Lockwood’s architectural design studio also saw to this half of the home being cohesively designed with a combination of painted Lockwood timber and tiled feature walls replete with extra-height joinery in Textura Black and clerestories across the front to impart an airy, open Scandi feel. The upscale treatment continues with stylish barn doors flowing to the master bedroom whose ensuite is a veritable oasis with views of a rock pool garden from an ebony stone bath. The other half of the home sports Scandinavian blonded timber finishes and parquet flooring connecting the entrance, two bedrooms, main bathroom and laundry. Lockwood’s signature high-raking blonded sarked ceilings with contrasting laminated beams finish this 148-square-metre haven of style to perfection.

In Pursuit of Sanctuary – Lockwood Lifestyler, Rotorua

Most of us have pretty similar goals and intentions in life over and above what size, shape, colour or type of home we aspire to have, and when it comes to our home, we look to it to offer a feeling of comfort and respite – a sanctuary where we can rest and relax, invest in our dreams and enjoy time with friends and family. Lockwood’s 131-square-metre Lifestyler is one of their most popular and versatile show homes for this very reason, celebrating an abundance of natural light, seamless indoor-outdoor flow and warm, inviting spaces in which to thrive.

A tranquil colourway of blonded timber with sophisticated neutrals and deeper warm greys are complemented with a palette of verdant tones for the ultimate in Scandi-inspired contemporary living and comfort. The front of the home also sets the tone for the bright and airy yet relaxed interior, courtesy of its VG Pine Timber cladding sporting a sophisticated finish in soft grey and light Titanium aluminium joinery. If you are looking for that perfect haven benchmark to just “be”, this is it.

