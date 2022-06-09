We all live busy and fast paced lives, so home should be a place designed to help us relax and unwind. But what if you could take that a step further, and transport yourself into tranquil Palm Springs desert lifestyle every time you walk through the door?

The tranquil and relaxing vibe of the desert can be felt from the moment you step into this home. The home’s light washed exterior featuring plenty of palm trees automatically transport you to Palm Springs. Aptly called ‘Desert Romance’ this home was meticulously designed to bring the romantic and inviting feel of Palm Springs to Tauranga.

A curved wall leads you from the entrance into the home’s main open plan living space. The breath-taking open plan living consists of the home’s kitchen, dining and living. While large sliding doors open the space to the alfresco dining space, fit with an outdoor fireplace.

The home’s kitchen truly is the heart of the home and has many standout features, from a feature island bench, brass hardware, and a discrete walk-through scullery that provides easy access to the home’s media lounge – making entertaining a breeze. Warm wood cabinetry fits the home’s minimal natural colour palette and provides plenty of storage. Whilst the window splashback and large skylights open the space to the outdoors bringing warmth to the space.

Designed with entertaining in mind the home’s kitchen provides easy access to both the indoor and outdoor dining spaces. Large sliding doors open to provide direct access to the kitchen, making outdoor summer dining a breeze. Whilst the indoor dining provides a cosy spot for cooler winter nights with its standout light fixture.

Relaxation is the ultimate feel in this home, and is especially seen in the home’s living spaces. From the airy and spacious feel of the main living, to the tranquil relaxing green of the media room. The home was designed with comfort in mind. Built in storage provides both style and practicality for both spaces, along with the statement lighting choices.

The home’s green trend continues throughout the home providing a tranquil feel to the in the media lounge, master ensuite and laundry room. Whilst brighter colours feature in the home’s 3 additional bedrooms adding character to the home, especially in the colourful rainbow themed room designed as a playful yet tranquil feeling children’s room.

The home’s master suite is the ultimate spot to relax and unwind. The bright and airy space features a standout built in headboard matched to the kitchen island, and a curved built-in bed. The spacious ensuite features brass hardware and statement lighting continuing the home’s luxe feel, whilst a private outdoor shower fits the Palm Springs vibe.

If you're looking to create your own Palm Springs inspired escape, make sure to visit GJ's beautiful Desert Romance showhome.