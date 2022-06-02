One thing we’re always looking for here at M2woman are items that perfectly complement our lifestyle with zero compromise. Fitness is one of those cornerstones and this commitment is even more important when picking workout and gym gear. It won’t just be a matter of not looking as good when you pick the wrong shoes, it can throw out your entire regime or put undue wear and tear on your feet, legs and knees. With that in mind, we’ve collected our favourite running shoes, these are both premium options that are worth every dollar because like we said, zero compromises here.

UA Flow Velociti SE

The Velociti SE is already an improvement over Under Armours last shoes, the Flow Velociti Wind, with its all in one cushioning system which gives you the ability to run further, faster, and better without wearing down.

They have achieved this with an all round design that changes the running shoe game entirely. They’ve trashed the traditional rubber outsole shaving weight and making it among the lightest UA has on offer. It’s got grippy traction and a flat knit mechanical stretch over on the upper which allows breathability and a secure consistent fit.

It comes in a range of colours so it will never clash with your wardrobe and also connects to Map My Run, offering real-time, personalised coaching tips to improve form, helping athletes run farther and faster.

RRP $229.99. Available from UA Brand House Auckland (Westfield Newmarket & Sylvia Park) and Rebel Sport.

UA Flow Velociti Wind 2

Earlier this year Under Armour dropped the newest UA Flow running shoes, the Velociti Wind 2, taking everything they learned from the last pairs and improving them even further.

The foam on the upper has naturally sticky traction, so traditional bulky overlays of the past aren’t needed, and across the board UA has worked on making the Velociti Wind 2 feel more like a second skin by stripping and combining elements that other shoes would have made a careless sandwich of materials out of. Its been engineered to deliver gorgeous responsiveness, energy return and grippy traction.

The newest feature it sports is a Tatami Stitch Heel, which is the premium solution to delivering consistent lockdown around the heel. It also rocks a molded EVA sockliner with added comfort and resiliency and cushioning for high-mileage performance.

RRP $249.99. Available from UA Brand House Auckland (Westfield Newmarket & Sylvia Park) and online at underarmour.co.nz