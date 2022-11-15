New Zealand is renowned the world over for its diverse and beautiful landscapes, from white sand beaches and lush native forests to snow-capped mountains, glaciers and crystal-clear lakes. It is also fast becoming known for the unique ingredients to be discovered amidst the flora and fauna when it comes to the formulation of premium wellness products, as our modern lifestyles drive the desire to live a happier, healthier existence.

Kiwi-owned and operated health supplement giant, Alpha Group, has had a laser focus on developing premium New Zealand wellness products since 1998. Mindful of the fact that Chinese consumers are increasingly seeking healthier lifestyles and top-shelf wellness products, what started as a store on Auckland’s Dominion Road has grown into a vast customer base in China. Boasting an active database of almost one million customers and their own well-established and trusted direct-to-consumer sales channels, Alpha Group was intent on finding a way to share an authentic slice of New Zealand’s iconic natural beauty and bounty with the Chinese consumer. Their efforts have culminated in the launch of an immersive state-of-the-art retail store experience called Kiwiso in China’s fastest growing city, Xiamen.

Kiwiso, whose driving idea is about bringing “little pieces of New Zealand purity” into your day-to-day, combines expansive visuals of New Zealand’s beauty with virtual reality technology, inviting customers to experience sky-diving, cycling through Rotorua’s Redwoods forest or whale watching in Kaikoura to name just a few iconic Kiwi experiences. “In China, New Zealand is recognised for its beauty and its clean green brand. The in-store interactive experience helps to further tell the country-of-origin story, giving consumers a flavour of where the products have come from,” says Kiwiso founder, David Gao. Alongside offering Chinese consumers an authentic and immersive Kiwi retail experience that introduces premium wellness products, which can be shopped for via Kiwiso’s app, it also spells the opportunity for New Zealand businesses that might otherwise struggle, to introduce their products into the highly competitive Chinese market.

While the innovative wellness company keeps a focus on affording local New Zealand businesses a viable avenue to break into the mainland Chinese market, taking the time to listen to their customer feedback revealed a penchant for skincare, haircare and personal care products showcasing that coveted combination of select native ingredients, cutting-edge science and Kiwi innovation. As a result, Kiwiso is directing its energies into the formulation of their very own science-driven Kiwi-centric skincare products from idea to product. The inaugural result? Enter the Kiwiso CoQ10 Ultra Radiance Serum. “We firmly believe Kiwiso’s Ultra Radiance Serum is one of these special products,” says Kiwiso Senior Business Advisor, Mike Arand.

The basis for this feather-light yet deeply-moisturising serum is a patented formula utilising New Zealand Native Red Seaweed, Black Fern and a Greenshell Mussel Peptide. Underscoring this unique trifecta of native ingredients is also a special Coenzyme Q10 Nano Emulsion with some serious antioxidant potency dedicated to protecting the skin from environmental stressors while helping to lock moisture in, which has been developed in partnership with Massey University’s Riddet Institute. Leading the research and development was Professor Moughan, who is widely regarded as a world leader in the field of mammalian and human protein metabolism and protein quality development and was a joint recipient of the 2012 Prime Minister’s top science prize.

The jewel in the crown is the serum’s composite Co-Q10 Nano Emulsion – an antioxidant specialist and a deft hand at replenishing collagen and accelerating the rejuvenation of keratin to improve the overall appearance of skin. In addition to this star component, the certified organic New Zealand Native Red Seaweed and Black Fern encapsulated in the patented formula OceanDerMX LIFT & FIRM works to increase and bind moisture within the skin while promoting collagen synthesis. The multifaceted formula also offers an environmental shield to help protect against UV rays while allowing the potent technologies to penetrate effectively within the skin. The Greenshell Mussel Peptide furthermore promotes the skin’s metabolism in tandem with helping to improve the repair of skin inflammation and oxidative stress, which is bolstered further by the addition of Hyaluronic Acid to help repair skin keratin and keep the outer layers of the skin hydrated.

In tandem with the recent launch of Kiwiso’s inaugural Ultra Radiance Serum at Massey University, Kiwiso has also found a mutual synergy with Annie Evans, a founder of Cross Culture Club, a marketing agency for New Zealand brands entering China. In joining forces with Evans, a seasoned influencer in the beauty and wellness space and bilingual in Mandarin and English no less, Kiwiso has also announced Evans as the brand ambassador of Kiwiso.

Evans, who is no stranger to having an eye for Kiwi innovation, is understandably a fan. “I had first heard of Kiwiso CoQ10 Serum when Mike approached me. He told me about a new product with patented technology that reduces fine lines and has amazing antioxidant properties… What turned my intrigue into excitement was hearing about the science from Professor Moughan himself,” says Evans. “My skincare has always been very important to me as someone who is grounded by her skincare routine and wants to protect and care for my skin.”

