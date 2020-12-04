Outdoor louvres are a great way to get the most out of the New Zealand weather all year round. Their functionality and an extensive list of capabilities mean that these kinds of technology are becoming a popular choice for homeowners and renovators.

For those looking to get the most out of their outdoor entertainment areas, there is a range of reasons you should be choosing outdoor louvres.

Ventilation

By opening the louvres comprised of Extruded Aluminium, you will be able to maximise airflow through the covered area. If you want to have an outdoor kitchen under this system, this feature is a huge bonus as it converts your covered area to an open space where any smoke or steam can be cleared out easily.

Insulation

The Extruded Aluminium is a great reflector of heat. They can keep the heat trapped in during the colder months, meaning your gas heaters work more efficiently and that you can enjoy the outdoors even in the middle of winter. The louvres also can keep the heat out. The louvres can reduce heat radiation to the area below keeping it at a more comfortable temperature on blisteringly hot days.

Light Diffusion

A significant benefit of having an opening roof system with outdoor louvres is the ability to control the amount of natural light that is getting into your outdoor areas. By opening the louvres, you can let in a significant amount of natural light – with up to 90% of all available light being able to shine through to the area below when the system is fully opened. Fully closing the roof produces full shade which means that even on the hottest days you can utilise your outdoor space comfortably.

Functionality

The overall control this system delivers over your outdoors areas means that there is a greater functionality for the space below the louvres. Through the reasons listed above, there are more ways you can use your outdoor areas year-round. Having control over light, temperature and ventilation means that when the unpredictable weather is a hindrance on your outdoor entertaining, you can adapt by opening or closing the roof system to cater to the situation.

Key Features:

Material: Aluminium alloy 6063 T5

Sizes: Custom made according to customers’ request.

Optional Accessories: Side curtains/LED Light/Wind and rain sensor/Heater, sliding doors, motorised blinds, aluminium Shutters

Louvres: Louver blades rotate angle 0-120 degree

If you’re interested in an outdoor roof system for your home, contact Apollo NZ below for more information:

Mark Kendrick

General Manager

027 5520600

www.apollonz.org

You’ll also like: