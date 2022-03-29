With Easter just around the corner, heralding the cooler temperatures and shorter days of Autumn, these celebratory holidays bring with them the anticipation of egg hunts, sweet spiced hot cross buns and chocolate-covered bunnies. But for many of us, we find our chocolate obsession is matched in equal measure with the desire to christen the changing of the seasons with some serious non-chocolate indulgence.

This is where the allure of New Zealand’s luxury heritage department store, T Galleria by DFS, needs no introduction. Moreover, the luxury goods purveyor is celebrating this Easter with some special offerings over the month of April (with the exception of Easter Friday and Easter Sunday) that you will not want to miss – especially if the festive spirit of Easter and the thought of updating your style with the season’s hottest trends appeals.

During the first three weekends of April between 1:00pm and 5:00pm, you can expect to be greeted by DFS “bunnies” bearing Easter gift bags at the entrance of the architectural icon in which T Galleria by DFS resides at the heart of Auckland’s central business district. Setting foot in-store, the festivities continue with T Galleria by DFS hosting their famous Crack the Egg game for customers who spend a minimum of $300 to be in with the chance of winning DFS gift vouchers valued up to $300, as well as consolation prizes including gourmet chocolate and coveted beauty items.

For fashion and beauty lovers, being the first to hear about the latest campaign launches and exclusive events of the brands you covet is a must, to ensure you don’t miss out on any of those “meant to be” items and special offerings. In the world of DFS, this equates to availing yourself of the exclusive access, benefits and privileges afforded to customers by becoming a LOYAL T by DFS member. This multi-tiered membership, whose benefits grow as you reach new tiers, rewards entry customers with one point for every dollar spent on designated beauty products, followed by Jade, Ruby and Diamond card perks, the more you spend. With the advent of Easter, becoming a LOYAL T by DFS member over the month of April, means enjoying extra bonus points for purchases on fashion items. Customers will receive two bonus points upon the purchase on any full price fashion item or an additional four bonus points where a minimum of $1,000 is spent in the fashion department.

Fashion-lovers will also know that T Galleria by DFS is one of the best places to dive into the season’s best handbag trends, not to mention snapping up an eye-catching bag flaunting a hot new Autumnal shade is one of the best investments you can make to update your look without having to refresh your entire wardrobe. This season, the versatile bucket bag makes a comeback with its laidback luxury vibe, epitomised by the stylish Bottega Veneta Bucket Cassette Cross Body Bag. Its signature Intrecciato weave design, single shoulder strap and drawstring fastening for an added level of security, has been well worth the wait. With the new season also ushering in a resurgence of texture such as quilting, fur, wool and shearling, you simply cannot go past the Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Tote Bag, with its knotted handle and baguette silhouette – also sporting the brand’s iconic Intrecciato weave or showcased in 100 percent shearling. For those on the hunt for a fresh take on an absolute classic, look no further than Salvatore Ferragamo’s Glam Shoulder Bag with its luxe pebbled calfskin leather, knotted shoulder strap, eye-catching metal stud hardware and new Gancini push clasp – practical and sporty yet oh-so-chic.

Applying a heavenly new fragrance to your pulse points is a surefire indulgence that also feels like a fresh start – much like Autumn. On the olfactory front, this season is no exception in ushering in a whole new slate of stunning fragrances to replace the bright, fruity scents of Summer. For something a little more nuanced and sensual yet fresh, not to mention a superb companion to your cashmere sweater or favourite luxury loungewear, is Jo Malone’s mesmerising Wild Bluebell Cologne. Think vibrant sapphire blooms in a shaded woodland – delicately sweet bluebells are suffused with Lily of the Valley while complemented with a luscious twist of persimmon. This versatile scent can either be worn alone or layered with another cologne, or your favourite bath and body products.

Since we are delving into luxury beauty realm offerings, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the transition between seasons is also the perfect time to prep your skin for the forthcoming winter chill – and what better way than to treat yourself to an upscale product that works its magic throughout the night. We are speaking of La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, enriched with La Prairie scientists’ new Swiss caviar incarnation, Caviar Retinol. This line-smoothing powerhouse is a metaphor for total indulgence on the skin-soothing and cushioning front. And for something just as potent to refresh your complexion, but to see you through the daytime and deliver noticeably improved skin quality from the very first week of use, you simply cannot look past Dior’s ultimate Super Potent Serum, boasting 91 percent natural-origin ingredients including Longoza, the historic Capture Total skincare ingredient from their dedicated Dior Gardens on Madagascar. This outstanding skincare gem is all about striving to help the skin appear younger, stronger and radiant with a healthy and flawless glow.

Easter may not be synonymous with fashion but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel your inner style maven, buoyed by the changing of the seasons, and celebrate this most eggcelent holiday with some serious sartorial flair.

Check out T Galleria by DFS’s Easter offers here and visit their store at 22 Customs Street West, Auckland City.