For those who don’t know, and you would be excused for not knowing because it’s not exactly essential knowledge, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. What does that mean? Well, that kind of depends on what your zodiac sign is and a bunch of other technical details related to feng shui, but apparently, for Italian fashion house Gucci, it means it’s time for a brand new collection.

Ahead of the impending Lunar New Year, Gucci has unveiled their new GUCCI TIGER collection, a range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories paying homage to the popular big cat. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the collection draws inspiration from the works of Vittorio Accornero, the Italian artist and illustrator who collaborated with Rodolfo Gucci on the iconic Flora print scarf back in the 1960s.

The diverse collection features a mixture of patterned print designs and items emboldened with the imposing GUCCI TIGER logo. The range includes just about every item of clothing you could ever want, from T-shirts and sweatshirts to pants and dresses to shoes, hats, bags, watches, phone cases; basically, you name it, it’s there. As well as standard printed tiger and logo insignia, several of the pieces are patched or even hand-painted, making them a little bit more upmarket and unique than your average collection item. Like the collection at the centre of it, the promotional photoshoot, headed by photographer Angelo Pennetta, is about as on the nose as one can get, with several of the pieces modelled in an opulent looking high-tea room, with actual tigers hanging out in the background. Safe to say, no tigers or high Gucci models were harmed in the making of this material.

The contrast between the extravagant setting and the fairly laid back and playful style of much of the collection exemplifies Gucci’s ability to confidently straddle the border of luxury and casual fashion. The collection is out now, and you can browse everything that GUCCI TIGER has on offer over on their website.

All images courtesy of Gucci.