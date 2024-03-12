If you’re anything like me, which I pray you’re not, then you think way too much about microplastics and our reliance on plastics in general. Thankfully we’re not alone in this worry and businesses are ever so slowly beginning to take note. Wellington based Kowtow has always had a mission to create nature friendly fashion and they’ve just taken the next big step in organic fairtrade cotton garments by introducing a plastic-free collection dubbed Nature is Home. The collection completely removes plastic derived materials which usually speckle clothing. This means that all Kowtow thread and all fabric are 100% organic cotton. All elastic is 100% latex rubber and all buttons are either 100% nut or shell.

Kowtow Founder Gosia Piątek’s vision for the brand has been clear from conception, “There are two reasons why Kowtow was born, one was to ensure fashion could be made in a humane, ethical and kind way and the other to work with nature and not against it”.

Their mission doesn’t end here though. They’re literally setting out to teach everyone a lesson… With an open source handbook, a guide to plastic-free clothing components. It gives other designers what they need to know about going on their own plastic-free journey, from buttons to elastic, thread to fabric and where to source them.