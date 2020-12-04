This is that time of year. Christmas is all about sparkly, glittery tinselly goodness. If you are not one to depart from your go-to cocktail of choice for a traditional bubbly while celebrating, how about this sparkling riff on the classic margarita courtesy of Cointreau’s The Art of the Mix? This celebratory take on the original margarita is topped with the crisp, lively taste of sparkling wine and a shimmery swirl of edible pearlescent powder. If there was ever a cocktail to steal the spotlight over the summer holiday season, this pearly number is it.

The Sparkling Margarita



20ml Cointreau

30ml el Jimador Blanco Tequila

15ml Fresh Lime Juice

1 Bar Spoon Simple Syrup

1 Shake Edible Pearlescent Powder (Optional)

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice.

Step 2

Shake and strain into a chilled flute.

Step 3

Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with lime twist.

Shake up your cocktails this summer by adding Cointreau to your top shelf line up.

You’ll also like: