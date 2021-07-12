Girls Weekend Away Coming Up? Here’s Where To Go

Whether it be your hens’ weekend, birthday, or just an impulsive ‘treat yourself’ splurge, we’ve got you covered for things to do next time you and your friends let your hair down and head away for a girls weekend away.

Waiheke Island

Almost a given, Waiheke Island is a perfect spot to go with the girls – I mean what do we love more than brunch, wine, good food, boutiques, and looking over Oneroa beach? Not much, I’d say. Whether you love a wine tasting, or are a bit of a beach bum, or consider yourself a major foodie, Waiheke is versatile and is ready to welcome you with open arms next time you decide to take a break.

Whitianga’s Lost Springs

You’ve probably seen these geo-thermal pools all over Instagram and for pretty good reason. They’re simply stunning, and have a fully equipped day spa on offer, if you feel so inclined. If you get hungry, you can dine at their restaurant, or get a couple of cocktails down with your ladies. They even have specific packages for a ‘Girls Getaway’, so the proof is in the pudding, I’d say.

Mount Maunganui

Before you get scared off, no, you don’t have to be avid, ‘wake-up-at-5-everyday’ hiker to tackle the Mount. It’s a walk that can be for anybody’s skill level, while providing some top-notch views along the way. Grab your girls, your activewear, and a water bottle and head up! Burning calories while hanging out with your friends isn’t too bad of a gig, right? Even better – once you’re down the bottom, there’s plenty of coffee spots to grab your well-needed caffeine fix.

Matakana Farmers’ Markets

Matakana Farmers’ Markets leaves you spoilt for choice when it comes to fresh food, deli, produce, craft, and ethically local made products. Perfect for a Saturday morning to kick off the weekend right, and when you spend money there, you know you’re supporting like-minded people with small businesses that put love and passion into their work.

Wellington

In short, Wellington is great. While being the capital of Aotearoa, it’s almost a watered-down version of Melbourne; funky, different, and you’re bound to see a suspicious amount of Doc Martens and crazy hair colors. However, the one-stop place has a lot to offer for your next girls weekend away; they have swanky café’s, endless shopping options (whether it be second-hand or brand new), Te Papa, and the raved about Cuba Street. Plus, if you need a place to stay – there are cheaper options on Airbnb, or you can splash out at one of the many hotels up for grabs.

Top image: Man O’ War Winery, Waiheke Island