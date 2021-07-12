Get A Taste of Europe…. In New Zealand

If you’re anything like me, you’re gutted that we can’t book one-way tickets to Europe and live out all those dreams of prancing along the beautiful European countries like Greece, Spain, Holland, France, and Italy and immersing yourself into all they have to offer. Well, luckily for you, I went and found some alternatives to spending a summer in Europe that sure, probably don’t compare, but I’ve got to say, aren’t terrible ideas for a rainy day either.

Instead of watching the sunset in Santorini…

Take a trip to Anawhata Beach and watch it there! Located on Auckland’s West Coast, it may not have white and blue Cyclades, but it does have deep black sands and rugged coastlines, and the best part is that you can’t drive to the beach, so you’ll have to get your fitness on by walking. And if you were going to go to Greece and thinking you’d travel everywhere by car like we normally do here, I’d think again.

Instead of visiting the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam…

Go to the Christchurch Art Gallery and check out their ever-changing exhibitions. The gallery showcases the city’s treasury of art, a pātaka of its history and a rich armoury of images, memories and ideas. Situated in the beautiful Canterbury, there is architecture there that could easily be compared to Amsterdam’s both traditional, and newer architecture.

Instead of visiting France’s finest farmer’s markets…

Check out the La Cigale Market at Britomart every Saturday and Sunday, inspired by the French Markets themselves. You’ll find amazing selection from both New Zealand and International artisan producers and growers and know that whatever you’re buying is fresh, ethically produced and guaranteed delicious. There’s even communal space for a coffee and pain au chocolat once your weekly shopping is done.

Instead of delving into Italy’s local cuisine…

Head into Auckland and take your pick. Auckland’s restaurant scene is strong as it is, but there are several Italian eateries worthy of your attention. Providing handmade pasta and bold flavours, these places make you feel warm, homely, and take you right back to Italy. Some of our favourites include Cotto, Pici, Amano, Coco’s Cantina, Farina, Andiamo, and Prego. However, there’s plenty more options for you to explore, and if you’re craving any other European cuisine, Auckland will definitely have an option to satisy.