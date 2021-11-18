I have a confession to make. It’s a secret that I have held close to my chest for a little while now. I have been close to being discovered several times. Especially when someone grabs my phone. But it’s something I’ve been able to shrug off. Every year that goes by though, I am just waiting for the charade to be up. In fact, I sometimes walk down the street and wonder if people can tell just by looking at me, the deep dark secret that I am walking around with. I admit that I do feel shame but at the same time, it brings me so much joy that I just won’t stop doing it. Yes. I love early 2000’s pop music.

I am sure that I am not the only Britney Spears fan in my group of friends, but it is just something that we wouldn’t talk about. With the release of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, which I reviewed in December 2020, I found myself getting hooked on a good old playlist of pop. This, of course, came at a time where calming distractions from the problems of the world were a welcome thing. This calming effect was further aided by incredible noise-cancelling technology that cuts out all the unwelcome stuff while allowing the melodic meaningful lyrics of “Oops! … I Did It Again” to really shine through. With the launch of the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 though, I have a feeling that I am about to go on to the next level of retro pop obsession. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 super-comfortable open-fit design eliminates any pressure on your ears when using them for a long time.

And while this open-fit design might make for a comfortable wear, HUAWEI have made sure that this user experience is really ramped up with some incredible noise cancellation technology. As one of the industry’s first for open-fit ear buds, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 employs Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology. This means that when you turn on noise cancellation, the earbuds automatically detect your ear shape and provide the optimum noise cancellation setup. This is further aided by another one of the industry’s first for open-fit ear buds in the use of dual-microphone noise cancellation technology, which ensures that the microphones pick up ambient noise with far greater accuracy, reaching industry-leading levels.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also comes with other cool features that include the ability to connect to two devices at once and also to all Android and iOS devices. Whether it is a Huawei smartphone, tablet, PC, smartwatch or smart display, or any other smart devices running Android, iOS or Windows, any two devices can be connected to the HUAWEI FreeBuds4 simultaneously. This is actually a lifesaver (well almost) for dual tasking and it means that you don’t have to stop the music at a party for instance if you get a call.

There are also customised smart controls including Swipe, Double tap and Long press to do things like increase volume, pause or repeat so that you don’t have to go back to your device to listen to “Baby One More Time”… one more time.

The FreeBuds 4 also come with a special clear voice mode for recording, which helps to isolate your voice in noisier environments. Whatever you are doing with them, battery life comes out to four hours of playback on the earphones themselves and up to 22 hours of playback with the charging case. Huawei also promises a quick 15-minute charge that will give you up to 2.5 hours of playback.

Not only do the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 offer up amazing sound but they also look the part and are available in Ceramic White and Silver Frost. These are available at your local retailer at an RRP of $299.