We all have someone in our lives who swears by their daily shot of apple cider vinegar in the morning. More than likely they’re screwing up their face and fighting back the urge to hurl it back up right after (it’s not a substance renowned for its delectable taste), but millions around the work start their day with a dose of this pretty foul concoction in pursuit of the health benefits that many experts profess the substance can provide. What benefits apple cider vinegar actually can bring has become somewhat of a case of ‘Chinese whispers’, leaving plenty of room for myths and misconceptions. Let’s dig a bit deeper into some of the most commonly promoted outcomes of apple cider vinegar and try to separate the facts from the fiction.

DOES APPLE CIDER VINEGAR HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?

Maybe the most popular assertion about apple cider vinegar is that it can have a big impact assisting those seeking to see results on the scale. Many proponents cite studies which show certain participants experiencing weight loss while consuming apple cider vinegar before meals. However, in the majority of these studies, such as an often cited one conducted by the Journal of Functional Foods in 2018, participants are simultaneously using the ACV strategy with more traditional weight loss strategies, such as reducing calorie intake, leaving the actual effectiveness of apple cider vinegar in these instances fairly inconclusive. Dr. Katherine Zeratsky of the Mayo Clinic suggests that this assertion is far from proven due to a lack of “significant and sustainable” evidence of weight loss as a result apple cider vinegar consumption. Basically, there is some pretty flimsy evidence to support this claim but nothing close to concrete evidence to support one conclusion over another.

DOES APPLE CIDER VINEGAR ASSIST BLOOD SUGAR REGULATION?

This is one that has a little more juice behind it. The Journal of the American Association of Diabetes conducted an experiment in 2004 designed to test the capabilities of ACV in controlling post meal glucose levels. The study achieved some fairly conclusive results, finding that those who had taken a dose of ACV ahead significantly lower blood sugar levels compared to those who had taken a placebo. Similar results have been found in subsequent studies, suggesting that this claim might actually be true. Experts have noted that ACV be used as a substitute for diabetic medication, though the blood sugar balancing benefits do make ACV a viable addition to one’s efforts to regulate their blood sugar, regardless of whether they are diabetic or not.

IS APPLE CIDER VINEGAR BAD FOR YOUR TEETH?

All indications point to this one being a big yes. The excessively high levels of acidity in your average ACV can make it pretty damaging not just your teeth by rotting your enamel, but also potentially to your esophagus as well. Does this mean you can’t fit ACV into your diet? Of course not, but it’s highly recommended that you dilute your ACV with water to reduce the acidic impact.