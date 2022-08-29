Finding the right skincare regimen can make all the difference to truly changing your complexion. Taking a holistic path that taps into the “inside-outside” approach to healthy skincare, which wastes no time in cutting right to the chase in terms of bolstering the skin, is ultimately the best and most efficient way to help achieve this.

While when it comes to optimising our health and wellbeing however, nutritionists will invariably recommend leafy green vegetables and fruits for their antioxidant properties alongside the usual vitamins, minerals and nutrients for supplementation, that is not all your body needs.

The role of collagen on the ingestible beauty front has rapidly gained momentum over the last couple of years, and for good reason, with consumers increasingly making the connection between taking inner beauty supplementation and having healthy luminous skin. Fortunately, we have the likes of innovators such as Dr. LeWinn’s now incorporating this power ingredient into their advanced skincare solutions, which are dedicated to the science of treating changing skin.

Building on the success of their Marine Collagen Peptide range last year, Dr. LeWinn’s has expanded its range with an uplifting orange and mango flavour. The new Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Liquid Shots Orange & Mango Flavour boasts an advanced antioxidant blend dubbed Synergene Collagen Boosting Complex. This unique formula is heroed with sustainably-sourced Hydrolysed Marine Collagen and Collagen Peptides, alongside Vitamin C to promote collagen production while aiding in the absorption of iron, anti-inflammatory Blueberry, vitamin-rich Spinach, and minerals Zinc and Iron for their ability to naturally boost collagen synthesis in the body.

Formulated for convenience to consume on-the-go and for supercharging benefits to the skin courtesy of faster, more efficient absorption, the Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Liquid Shot, which retails for $59.99, comes in a super-handy set of ten 50ml shots. Taken daily – alone, with water or added to your favourite smoothie – these inner beauty gems are on a mission to increase skin hydration and improve skin firmness, smoothness and elasticity for an elevated overall skin complexion. In fact, Dr.LeWinn’s independent consumer and clinical trials revealed 71 percent of users noticed visibly brighter skin and 69 percent of consumers noticing more hydrated skin.

Perhaps the ultimate takeaway with the Dr. LeWinn’s Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Liquid Shot though, is in knowing the extent of the protein Collagen’s goodness is such that not only does it maintain and boost your skin enormously but also your wellness in general. It is also responsible for acting as a crucial building block for your muscles, skin, bones and ligaments, not to mention strengthening hair and nails while promoting gut health and enhancing immune function.

If the inner workings of this potent formulation in this delicious little shot will diminish fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing on the skin, while working hard to offer the aforementioned wider wellness benefits, while we are on the topic of cutting straight to the chase, what are you waiting for?