When a new home build or renovation is on the horizon, it is imperative for all the parties involved in bringing the project to fruition that the completed project is handed over to the owner in the most astute condition possible. This means ensuring that not only every aspect of a build down to the last detail is completed to a T but also, that all material surfaces inside and out have been treated appropriately for longevity with the perfect finishing touches. Materials, in particular, that are exposed outdoors and therefore prone to environmental aggressors with the potential to erode those building elements, require concerted attention.

Boasting sophisticated clean lines, this luxury contemporary home in Balwyn North is elevated with a showcase of attractive sawn-cut Bluestone in the landscaping and paving. During the construction phase, however, this incredibly dense and hard-wearing material undergoes an intensive process involving exposure to grout residue, tile glues and adhesives, and debris adhering to its surface. Being no stranger to the importance of only the consummate in professional cleaning and restoration, the building company called on the customised approach of Prestige Surfaces to elevate and extract every ounce of potential from the Bluestone with their intensive and time-honoured cleaning processes to the level of luxury befitting the home’s exceptional contemporary design.

Not only is The Kooyong’s Bluestone positioned outside and featuring a salt chlorinated pool, due to this house being a display home demands that the house remain in prime condition for up to 15 years for showing purposes. Accordingly, Prestige Surfaces’ flagship #JUSTSEALIT protection was selected to treat the Bluestone in order to provide breathability and protection without any risk of discolouration, while allowing the true beauty of the natural material to shine through. The perfect fit for the stone features of this property, the premium sealer not only offers a robust protective finish but also provides ease of maintenance while protecting from staining, weathering, salt and corrosion.

Suffice it to say, Prestige Surfaces’ comprehensive cleaning and protection process is not something that happened overnight. It was, in fact, born as a result of founder Matt Nash being unable to find a product on the market that could guarantee the best protection. This led him to put in the hard yards, personally developing and critiquing stone-specific processes for over ten years in the harsh Australian climate before coming up with the final formula.

Not one to leave any stone unturned, Nash went so far as to have Prestige Surfaces’ unique penetrating sealant scientifically tested in a NATA Accredited laboratory using leading German aqueous-based technologies designed to permanently bind to and strengthen the material, without altering the colour, slip rating or texture of the material. This persistence resulted in an impressive 80 percent enhancement in durability – the magic number that would see #JUSTSEALIT perform to the highest degree possible while retaining the natural integrity of the material. In other words, the perfect finishing touch.