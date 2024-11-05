In this issue, we dive into the world of Chelsea Winter, our cover star, whose journey from MasterChef winner to celebrated cookbook author has been anything but ordinary. In Tasty, her latest cookbook, Chelsea brings us more than just recipes — she offers a glimpse into a life lived with both joy and struggle, where balance isn’t some abstract goal but a daily practice.

There’s something deeply refreshing about Chelsea’s candour. She doesn’t sugarcoat her journey (literally and figuratively — she’s ditched refined sugar altogether). As a solo mum raising two boys, she knows all too well the demands of juggling work, parenting, and keeping some semblance of sanity intact.

Chelsea’s story resonates because it reflects the way so many of us live today — navigating changing careers, adjusting expectations, and trying (often imperfectly) to balance it all. Her move to Taranaki, far from the bustle, speaks to the need to reconnect, not just with nature but with oneself. As she puts it, “I’ve never felt more grounded, more authentically me.” This sense of rootedness radiates through Tasty, a book that not only delivers delicious, plant-based meals but reminds us of the beauty in slowing down and savoring what life serves us — even if that’s occasionally a burger from the drive-thru.

Chelsea’s approach to food — and life — is a powerful reminder that we don’t have to play by anyone else’s rules. She’s not interested in wellness trends or perfection. She’s interested in happiness, in cooking meals that make people feel good, and in creating moments that matter around the table. And really, isn’t that what we all crave?

I think what makes Chelsea’s story compelling isn’t just the success of her books or the fact that her plant-based experiments have won over even the most skeptical eaters. It’s that she’s embraced the unpredictability of life. As she so beautifully put it: “Life doesn’t grow in straight lines like corn rows. It’s more like someone has scattered wildflower seeds everywhere, and stuff just randomly pops up and surprises you. Then, when you stand back and look at it, it’s beautiful.”

In this issue, we explore more than just food. We celebrate the power of pivoting, the freedom of letting go of expectations, and the joy of doing what feels right — even if it looks a little messy along the way. Whether you’re feeding a family, planning your next move, or simply trying to make it through the week, Chelsea’s story offers a bit of wisdom for all of us: do it your way, make it tasty, and when in doubt, add more caramelised onions.

Here’s to embracing the beautiful chaos of life.