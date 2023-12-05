Welcome to an issue that’s all about embracing change and celebrating those who dare to reinvent themselves. As we unveil our cover, graced by none other than the sensational Taylor Swift, and share the compelling story of venture capitalist Laura Manson, we’re reminded of the sheer power and beauty in transformation and the pursuit of one’s passions.

Let’s start with Taylor Swift, our “Queen of the Eras.” Taylor’s journey isn’t just about catchy tunes and chart-topping albums. It’s a narrative steeped in resilience, creativity, and the courage to constantly evolve. From her roots in country music to her reign over the pop world, and her recent foray into indie sounds, Taylor’s career is a mosaic of reinvention. She’s not just a singer or a songwriter; she’s a storyteller who has mastered the art of connecting with her audience in the most authentic ways. Her story, detailed in our cover feature, is a testament to her indomitable spirit, reminding us that it’s never too late to redefine ourselves and chase new dreams.

Now, let’s talk about Laura Manson, a name that may not ring a bell like Swift’s but is equally inspiring. Our feature “Altered Potential” takes you into the world of Venture Capital. Laura’s recent accolade, The NZ Private Capital Association Aspiring Women in Private Capital Award, is just the tip of the iceberg. Her work with Altered Capital has been pivotal in helping to shape New Zealand’s economic future. Laura’s story is one of passion meeting purpose, where her background and expertise have become vital tools in empowering innovative companies and driving economic growth.

The stories of Taylor and Laura, while from vastly different worlds, share a common thread – embracing change. As Taylor breaks new ground in the music industry, Laura is redefining what it means to be a woman in venture capital. They both challenge us to think differently, to not fear the unknown, and to embrace the opportunities that come with change.