This is a flat-out understatement, but it is a weird time in the world. A major epicentre to this is, of course, the inauguration of President Trump in the US and the whiplash-inducing ideological pendulum swing of the tech industry. An industry with a traditional liberal bias. Apparently, though, this was all about government control and now that Trump is in power, Mark Zuckerburg is free to inject some more “masculinity” courtesy of UFC’s Dana White while he spends time removing fact-checking, and hanging out with Tech entrepreneurs and investors in Washington. It would be nice if this was just a bit of a bizarre cultural and political train crash that had little bearing on us in this part of the world, but of course, social media and its impact is geographically pervasive. Still, I wonder if there is sometimes a bit much catastrophising about the big stuff – the stuff we can’t really control – while not enough celebrating some of the awesome people closer to home – from those leading large teams to entrepreneurs shaking up their sectors. Some are balancing demanding careers with family life, while others are carving out new paths in their fields. But no matter their journey, one thing remains constant: the power of growth, mentorship, and leading with heart. In this issue, we take the time to talk to some of these leaders and get their lessons and insights from their journeys.

Take Sita Proud, a Fractional Chief Sales Officer, who swears by a simple yet powerful habit – writing notes to herself about her achievements and what she’s capable of. It’s a reminder we could all use now and then, proof that we’re often stronger than we give ourselves credit for. Or Amanda Whiting, CEO at IAG NZ, who highlights the importance of mentorship, saying, “I strive to have at least one mentor at all times. They hold me accountable – checking that I’m really challenging myself.” Then there’s Roseanne Way, General Manager at Kindercare Learning Centres, who believes in focusing on outcomes rather than micromanaging every step – a shift that can unlock potential in any team.

What stands out most to me is how, despite working in different industries and at various stages of their careers, these women share a common truth: resilience isn’t just about pushing through challenges. It’s about adapting, reflecting, and continuing to grow. Whether you’re in corporate, healthcare, tech, or the creative world, leadership – when rooted in authenticity and mentorship – has the power to shape not just careers, but entire industries. I hope their insights spark new ideas for your own journey and serve as a reminder that no matter where you are, there’s always room to evolve and uplift those around you. Even if you are Mark Zuckerberg.