As the Year of the Snake slithers into view, Partridge Jewellers has unveiled a trio of exquisite serpentine creations that might just change your opinion of snakes. Instead of making your skin crawl, these stunning designs are perfect for adorning your neck with elegance. Designed by their in-house duo, Janet Jian and Andrea Lethiers, these pieces are as meaningful as they are stylish. After all, what better way to mark “new beginnings” than with a ruby-studded serpent?

The Ruby and Diamond Set Snake Pendant on Chain features 55 rubies and 50 diamonds set in an intricate pavé design, creating a piece so dynamic it almost feels alive.

The Yellow Gold and Platinum Snake Pendant, is a piece so intricately designed it’s almost hypnotic. With 105 diamonds in its creation, this pendant isn’t for subtle types—it’s for those who want to light up a room.

For those who favour a softer touch, there’s the Yellow Gold Snake Medallion. This beautiful piece features eight Argyle Pink™ diamonds, adding a unique hint of blush to the collection. Ideal for anyone looking to embrace the snake’s mystique without breaking the bank.

For those unfamiliar, Lunar New Year marks the start of the Chinese lunar calendar. It’s a time for renewal, family, and yes—showcasing your finest jewellery. In Chinese culture, the snake symbolises wisdom, elegance, and mystery. Essentially, they’re the style icons of the animal kingdom, and these pendants perfectly capture their charm.

Each piece in the collection took up to 20 painstaking hours to create—a reminder that truly exceptional things require time. So, whether you were born in the Year of the Snake (hello, 1977 crew) or simply love the idea of zodiac-inspired jewellery, Partridge Jewellers has something special for you.