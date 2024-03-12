“I think feminism is the worst thing that ever happened to women. Our job used to be no job. We had it so good!”

– Ali Wong

It’s a funny point but I think that our cover star Ali Wong is a contrarian example to this particular quip. She has carved out a killer career in three of the most ruthless industries around. Stand-up comedy, film and TV. This pathway was also a rebellion against typical parental pressures. Good grades, a degree, and a safe career path. I’m not going to try and run a psychological analysis on Ali’s decision-making but my sense is that whatever burning spark she had driving her to pursue comedy, trumped all other rational considerations of financial security and career path. To sit down and plan out a career pathway in the entertainment world is probably akin to building out a retirement plan based on winning two Instant Kiwi tickets, one Lotto ticket and a five-day winning streak at a casino. Not only has Ali managed to crack this beast though, she has used it as a platform to be totally unfiltered, raw and open. In the process, she has been able to take on a myriad of stereotypes across the spectrum of relationships, culture, race and gender. I think this is the biggest point of inspiration actually. Not so much the career choice and the multiple awards, but just the fact that Ali has not compromised with her dream. Nor has she compromised with what she thinks and the use of her talent to confront the often unsaid and uncomfortable. This is real power and it’s really within us all regardless of what we do as a day job.

“The worst part of being the child of an immigrant is that you have to help your mother switch her cell phone plan.”

– Ali Wong