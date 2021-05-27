To many, whisky is seen as the ultimate “man’s drink”; a true sign of masculinity. However, more recently, the market for this tipple has opened up as more and more women are proudly expressing their love for the beverage. Those in the know will point out that there has always been women working behind the scenes in the whisky industry, yet it’s only in recent times that social media has shown how many women enjoy a dram as their drink of choice.

Specialty whisky retailer, Whisky Galore, have always known how diverse their customer base is and have a strong team of passionate women working behind the scenes to bring their premium range of whiskies to other like-minded enthusiasts. Bringing a wide selection of the finest single malts from Scotland and around the world, Whisky Galore is the go-to for both connoisseurs and novices alike, with an expert team there to guide you through their range, as well as their ever popular whisky tastings.

We sat down with the women of Whisky Galore and asked them what they love so much about the world of whisky, their top tips for those new to the drink and how they’ve seen the perception of the industry change in recent years.

Stella Fraser-Milne

Role: Managing Director

Time at Whisky Galore: From the very beginning, since 1993.

How did your passion for whisky begin?

When working in Scotland and the usual dram offered was a huge pour in a water glass. I have great memories of lots of fun and forming great friendships while sharing whisky.

What do you love about the world of whisky?

Always the people in the whisky industry – distillers and distillery workers, barley growers, etc. They put the life and character into the world of whisky.

For those new to whisky, what are some tips you would recommend to start them on their journey?

Taste vary as much as people do – try a range of whiskies and always look to try something new.

Whisky is traditionally seen as a very male-dominated environment, both in industry and consumers. Have you seen that perspective changing in more recent times?

Yes, that perspective is completely changing now. Young people and many discerning women are now flying the flag

What’s one whisky myth that needs to be busted?

That it is a male domain and that you have to drink it in a certain way – it is yours, drink it as you like.

What’s your favourite whisky from Whisky Galore?

Glenturret 30 years old – Independent bottler, Signatory Vintage, had a bottle that I will remember forever.

And how do you prefer to drink it? Neat or on the rocks?

Leave the rocks in the sea! Cold whisky loses its character – just a drop of H2O if the whisky wants it.

Siona Collier

Role: Operations Director

Time at Whisky Galore: 15+ years

How did your passion for whisky begin?

I believe it was a natural bi-product of cultural exposure to my father’s heritage and homeland of Scotland, which I have been very fortunate to experience right throughout my lifetime. I don’t recall a time when the interest and passion weren’t there, maybe it was in my milk!

What do you love about the world of whisky?

Primarily I enjoy the people, from the producer to the consumer, the people who enjoy and are involved with whisky are warm, engaging and diverse. The company you enjoy a dram in can very often take the experience from being good to great.

For those new to whisky, what are some tips you would recommend to start them on their journey?

Have an open mind, explore and have fun. There are many ways to take pleasure from whisky- neat, with water, cocktails, on the rocks, or in a highball as a sundowner. You can have fun with literature, history, music and food. There is no right or wrong as long as you are enjoying yourself.

Whisky is traditionally seen as a very male-dominated environment, both in industry and consumers. Have you seen that perspective changing in more recent times?

Yes. It is a joy to see more and more women wander the whisky path at both ends of the industry, although we mustn’t forget there have been some wonderfully strong women leading the way in the industry for quite some time.

What’s one whisky myth that needs to be busted?

You should only drink whisky neat.

What’s your favourite whisky from Whisky Galore?

That’s a bit like picking your favourite child, can’t be done! Although I would be hard pushed to turn down a Mortlach or a Clynelish.

And how do you prefer to drink it? Neat or on the rocks?

Neat with a splash or two of water.

Hannah Lambie

Role: Domestic purchasing and Events Coordinator

Time at Whisky Galore: 4 years

How did your passion for whisky begin?

It began with both my father and grandfather. They both enjoyed a dram together and there were always bottles open at my grandparents house. Later on, both my mother and father developed a greater interest in whisky, with the family holiday going to Scotland to tour distilleries.

What do you love about the world of whisky?

I love the history surrounding whisky. These distilleries have had ups and downs and gone through so many changes, and are still producing whisky and looking towards the future.

For those new to whisky, what are some tips you would recommend to start them on their journey?

Try as many different whiskies as possible. You will soon be able to narrow down what it is you like in a whisky and be able to explore it further.

Whisky is traditionally seen as a very male-dominated environment, both in industry and consumers. Have you seen that perspective changing in more recent times?

The rise of social media has had a positive impact on this issue. Women’s voices in the industry are being heard and consumers are seeing how many women are involved in all aspects of whisky.

What’s one whisky myth that needs to be busted?

That you shouldn’t add water to whisky. Adding water to whisky can open up the flavours and take the alcohol edge off.

What’s your favourite whisky from Whisky Galore?

Old Pulteney 12 years old. It has a lovely creaminess which is complimented by a gentle saltiness.

And how do you prefer to drink it? Neat or on the rocks?

Generally, I drink whisky neat or with some water. If it is a hot Canterbury day though, I will definitely be adding an ice cube.

Isla McNaught

Role: Head of Marketing & Communications

Time at Whisky Galore: 2 ½ years

How did your passion for whisky begin?

My first memory of whisky is being given hot toddies as a child when I was feeling poorly, with just the tiniest of drams – don’t worry! But I think my real love of whisky was ignited after I left home for university and whenever I went back to visit my parents my father and I would spend hours round the fire sharing stories with drams in hand.

What do you love about the world of whisky?

There is a different story to tell with every bottle. Whether it is the story behind the making of the whisky or a yarn between friends, whisky seems to always prompt conversation.

For those new to whisky, what are some tips you would recommend to start them on their journey?

Try lots and don’t worry about trying to figure the whisky out. If you like it, great! If you are not so keen, try something different.

Whisky is traditionally seen as a very male-dominated environment, both in industry and consumers. Have you seen that perspective changing in more recent times?

From a production side of things, women have always been involved in the whisky industry and today some of the leading distilleries have women at the helm, but there has been a lack of visibility which has perpetuated the idea that whisky is a male preoccupation. These days 1 in 3 whisky drinkers are women and so the demand for greater representation is certainly there and it is something that whisky brands have to, and increasingly are, paying more attention to in terms of how they approach their marketing, which is really great to see.

What’s one whisky myth that needs to be busted?

OIder whisky is better whisky. There are some amazing whiskies on the market that have been aged for less than 10 years, they tend to be really interesting and full of character.

What’s your favourite whisky from Whisky Galore?

My go to whisky is a Benromach 10 year old – I don’t think you can beat it in terms of being deliciously drinkable and also a really good price!

And how do you prefer to drink it? Neat or on the rocks?

Neat with a couple of drops of water just to open it up, but I am also a big fan of a wee whisky and soda in the summer months.

Visit Whisky Galore’s website now to discover their range or book in for one of their whisky tasting events.

