Shopping for sofas isn’t necessarily an everyday affair. On average, a typical sofa lasts between 7 and 15 years. However, after our stint at quarantining, albeit short-lived in comparison to others, your living room’s most important piece might’ve unsurprisingly been used and abused and in dire need of replacing.

We have no shortage of options as the pool of talent in the world of furniture design, from NZ as well as friends from across the Tasman, is deep and rich. One of the front runners on the scene is King. Established in Sydney, Australia back in 1977, King’s furniture designs are supreme, contemporary, and award-winning all built with the highest quality of craftsmanship so that it’s made to last.

Their latest offering, the Bellaire sofa – offers all of the best things the couch world could offer. It is elegance and sophistication, comfort, functionality, and relentless focus on sustainability packaged up in a sofa with the grandest of modern silhouettes. The Bellaire fuses contemporary design with timeless luxury, as evidenced in its sleek lines, elegant legs, and gorgeous cushions. And to get the most out of this purchase, the Bellaire has removable covers to allow for cleaning or replacement for a new look.

“Offering the unrivalled comfort that’s synonymous with King, the Bellaire fuses contemporary design with true high back comfort. Each component in the modular system has been individually developed to provide the highest level of comfort in a sophisticated silhouette that truly suits any space,” says David Hardwick, King Global Head of Design.

Speaking of components, the Bellaire, much like most of King’s products, offers highly customisable parts so you could truly make this piece fit perfectly in your world. The fabric options for your cushions are so diverse, ranging from velvet to linen, and so much more. Two leg steel colours are also available and nine leather options for the platform and headrests.

If you love the design of the Bellaire sofa, you will be pleased to know the range extends to include something for the bedroom. The Bellaire bed is the ultimate blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality. Back at it again with customisable features, there is an option for you to integrate lights and wireless charging tables connected to each side of the bed.

King’s Bellaire Collection has been designed to create a luxuriously relaxing sanctuary, perfect for hibernation this winter. Save on the collection as well as a great range of Australian-designed furniture at the King Sofa Sale – in Parnell Showroom (Auckland) and online from 8 May.

