‘Tis the season to deck the halls, cocktail style. Cointreau’s The Art of the Mix introduces what might be your new favourite sipping sensation in The Holiday Margarita, which is not only fit for the season but a breeze to make. While the classic base of a margarita remains untouched, combining Cointreau, Blanco Tequila and a dash of fresh lime juice, the festive addition of a rosemary sprig garnish and cinnamon sugar rim completes the seasonal flair to jingle those holiday bells.

The Holiday Margarita

30ml Cointreau

50ml el Jimador Blanco Tequila

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

6 Drops Aromatic Bitters

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice.

Step 2

Shake and strain into a cinnamon sugar-rimmed coupe glass.

Step 3

Garnish with rosemary sprig.

Get ready for Christmas with Cointreau.

