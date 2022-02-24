Designing your new kitchen is an exciting time. With so much to choose from, its hard to know what to do so we asked the team at GJ’s for their tips and tricks.

Once you’ve decided on the layout and function of the kitchen, it’s time to add all the little touches and features to make a kitchen just right for you and your lifestyle. Colours, shades and textures can all have an effect on the look and feel of a kitchen, and can even create or reduce a spacious feeling. Tiles, splashbacks, tapware, handles, cupboards, layout and appliances are just a few of the options you get to choose in your kitchen design to really make it your own.

So how do you want your kitchen to look and feel? Do you enjoy the serene minimalist look, or want a full bright white dazzling paradise? Do you want something that’s bright and colourful, or maybe just has some little touches of your favourite colour throughout? Or do you love a dark and broody vibe? The style options for a kitchen are almost endless with possibilities, but here’s our tips and tricks on what to focus on.

Benchtops

A big feature of most kitchens is the benchtops, look at choosing an option that is heat and stain resistant, non-porous, promotes cleanliness, is hard wearing and fits the aesthetic of the kitchen. Laminates are cost effective and available in a range of colours. Granite has a darker and naturally unique appearance. And Engineered Stone can promote a consistent light or dark look. Stainless steel is modern and hard wearing however can be easily scratched. There are also plenty of other less common options.

Splashbacks

Splashbacks can create a great focal point of the kitchen. Available in a range of materials like glass, tile or cement. From minimal cohesive styles to bold statement splashbacks, there are endless options to help achieve the kitchen look you desire.

Lighting

Lighting can add a statement to any room but has plenty of potential in a kitchen. Under cabinet lighting or above the island can add a cost effective feature. Or look at adding a standout feature with pendant lighting.

Tapware

Tapware has a variety of colours and finishes to choose from and is another opportunity to add a touch of colour or a standout moment to your kitchen or provide extra functionality.

