I hope I don’t rile up its fans too much by suggesting that the Negroni is one of the more divisive cocktails out there. Its powerful punch of flavour makes it unable to claim to be a universal crowd-pleaser like your understated classic G&T, but the Italian classic has its passionate fans, who revere its brand of bitter brilliance. If you happen to be one of those people, or if you’re a sceptic that’s still open to being swayed, I’ve got an intriguing proposition for you.

The aptly named the ‘Unusual Negroni’ is a concoction that adopts the framework of the classic Negroni, but offers a unique twist that might make it somewhat more of an egalitarian option and satisfy those who are turned off by the harsh, heavy punch of the traditional recipe.

The Unusual Negroni offers up a simple alteration; the amount of Campari (the Italian liquor that gives it its signature intense alcoholic taste) is halved in favour of the comparatively sweeter Aperol, giving the drink a lighter, fruitier bounce. The result is a delicious, zesty, refreshing cocktail, optimised by the lively, rich flavours of the Hendrick’s Gin. And of course, no Negroni is complete without the signature orange slice on the rim.

UNUSUAL NEGRONI

30ml Hendrick’s Gin

30ml Cochi Sweet Vermouth

15ml Campari

15ml Aperol

Pour all ingredients into a rocks glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge.