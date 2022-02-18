Regardless of your section style and outlook, here are some inspiring ideas to help you to get the very best out of your location with the genius design, architecture and building of these end-to-end Box design and build projects. Here are four world-class design and build solutions to some unique New Zealand locations.

Beach Life – Small Footprint, Massive Views In Piha

This compact design beautifully incorporates the scale of its view with integrated indoor/outdoor flow and a covered outdoor deck as a second living room. This approach also manages to fit 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a generous size living/dining area into a small footprint of 81sqm. It’s even got a private wing for when friends and family come to stay – which given the stunning location might be quite a lot!

See the more details including floor plan here

Hillside Vista – A Tricky Location Which Rewards Clever Engineering In Hillsborough

This engineering masterpiece utilised post and beam structural exoskeleton construction on variable piles in order to create a platform that has turned a prohibitive building platform into a stunning property with views of the Manukau Harbour enveloped by native bush. It would have been hard to have imagined the end result when first looking at the initial hillside spot, but a clever integration of design, engineering and vision has made this project a reality.

See the more details including floor plan here

Floating Amongst The Tree Tops – Subtle Magic

A subtle silhouette against the ridgeline gives this build a very discreet profile from afar but up close it is layered with clever design features. Designed to sit at tree line height so as not to disrupt the ridge, this home seems to float amongst the trees. Features include a separate children’s area, mixed covered decks and a storage ‘spine’, which doubles as support for the roof of the ‘drive-through’ carport.

See the more details including floor plan here

Wrap Around Views – Bringing The Outdoors Indoors

This build utilises Box’s very cool concept of creating a central enclosed atrium with the positioning of four rectangular modules. This central feature, light-well, atrium or mini courtyard gives each room a point of focus and extra light even when there are no other views to speak of. It opens up a whole lot of potential uses for this private space from BBQ area to a mini garden. In this case, the owners are considering a stairwell to give access to the roof.

See the more details including floor plan here

