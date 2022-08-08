I’d always wondered what a robotic vacuum cleaner would be like. I could see the application would be an awesome way to cut out one of the jobs we all hate and free up quite a lot of time. I’d also heard that they were prone to falling down stairs and getting entangled in anything foreign left on the floor. With all that I’d heard of them, I’d been a bit skeptical – until ECOVACS offered me a trial and now I am a total convert!

ECOVACS are leaders in robot vacuum cleaner technology and with the development of the DEEBOT X1 OMNI, they have raised the bar so high that I can’t imagine any other brand ever catching up, and all of this in a relatively short time.

Let’s start with suction, the core of why you might want a robot vacuum. We can’t talk about power without first mentioning that it features ECOVACS’ strongest suction power at 5000Pa. Add in its most powerful mopping system to-date and you are covered no matter the combination of carpets and hard floors in your home.

With AI technology and a multitude of sensors and cameras the DEEBOT is using, including RGBD sensors and AIVI 3D technology, it doesn’t just build an incredible 3D map of your home’s layout, its object avoidance technology, makes it a breeze for it to avoid objects and make sense of the things it navigates around. It’s tech you might find currently being developed over on the autonomous car side of things, and according to ECOVACS, this is the first time legitimate autopilot technology has been packed into a home service robot.

With the DEEBOT X1 OMNI, I can set it up to mop or vacuum specific areas. With voice control, another industry-first with its inbuilt AI voice assistant called YIKO, I can ask it to clean under the table or the sofa, mop the bathroom or vacuum the hallway. I can customise a certain area or room – perfect to clean up after the kids have thrown their cereal all over the floor. This understanding of ones home is in part thanks to the aforementioned leading AI technology, as well as ECOVACS’ TrueMapping 2.0 mapping and navigation technology which creates a fast and accurate, customisable map of your home. You can then name pieces of furniture and rooms and edit exactly when, where and how your home should be cleaned.

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI takes care of your floors while also taking care of itself. Every part of its service is fully automated with the power of its all-in-one self-cleaning station that auto empties the dirt and dust, refills the water after mopping, and even washes and dries the mopping pads while it is docked back at its base station.

I can even operate it remotely from my phone and use the camera to scan the room, find the cat or talk to the kids while I am out of the room – not to mention the security application of having a fully mobile camera in the house.

While Ecovacs are leaders in cleaning and innovation, they also understand that their products need to look good. The robot and station need to be in the open so you want it to look smart in any modern household. This is the best looking robot vacuum on the market thanks to its collaboration with Jacob Jensen Design – the same team behind brands like Bang & Olufsen. Nobody else in the industry commits to this level of design given it needs to be out and about in your home.

The thing I love the most about this is the time it saves. Two hours of mopping and vacuuming every week – not to mention the daily chores of cleaning up after the pets and kids, this has been a life changer. No more arguments over who is going to clean up, we set it and leave the house to enjoy the weekend and come back to a spotless house. We even named it ‘Billy’ and he is now a permanent member of the household. Oh and a happy wife comes with benefits too…

In New Zealand, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI is available from JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming,Godfrey’s and Robomate for an RRP of $2,999 NZD.