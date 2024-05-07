Any quick squizz at the latest tech news is all it takes to remind one that humanity is as obsessed with moving as far away from its early cave-dwelling prehistoric existence as possible. From space travel to self-driving cars to artificial general intelligence, to those fake plants that dance when you play a song, we seem to be going out of our way to prove to ourselves that we are the most superior of Earth’s creatures. A therapy session or two might reveal this as an overcompensation for an underlying self-consciousness that we are a primate subgroup of mammals with well-developed brain synapses.

Whatever it is, most of us have done a very nice job of creating a buffer from nature or even repackaging it so that it fits better with our terms – from 6400K daylight-emulating LED lights and air conditioning to dehumidifiers, and humidifiers, we have processed nature. And of course, this isn’t just the external stuff either. We have pulverised foods, I mean processed foods beyond natural recognition so that they look and taste more like our version of “natural”.

But all is not lost, there is a revolution taking us back to our primal roots. Serious food lovers are ditching the sous-vide machines and the foam emulsifiers, and getting back to nature with the new (well, ancient) gastronomic trend, wild feasting. A concept that sees you go wild with the wild pantry of the wilderness, and reconnect with your food by foraging, fishing, and even hunting. It’s the trend for beautifully curated culinary experiences in natural environments with hyper-local and foraged ingredients. And it’s about understanding the source of each ingredient whether from farm to plate or sea to plate.

But there is wild feasting and then there is Wild Feasting. To do it right, to do it in style and to do it in luxury, you cannot go past the co-lab between two amazing proprieties The Hotel Britomart and The Landing and regions (Auckland to Northland). Combining their like-minded focus on sustainably sourced, local produce and featuring the innovative and sustainable creations of three master chefs across a series of personalised menus designed to showcase the richness of the Bay of Islands, with a special focus on the exquisite fresh ingredients of New Zealand.

This all takes place at The Landing – one of New Zealand’s most stunning retreats in one of New Zealand’s most stunning locales. This place is so idyllic it will have you crying into your foraged greens. The Landing isn’t just about a jaw-gaping natural beauty though, it is also about a deep respect for the surroundings and the connection back to food and a philosophy that goes into sourcing, preparing and serving food that makes up The Landing’s culinary approach: hyper-local, hyperfresh and hyper-sustainable.

The Chef in Residence event at The Landing is like an incredible experiential tour of the region’s natural food basket set against the stunning backdrop of the Bay of Islands. This weekend features the culinary talents of Tom Hishon and Andrew Lautenbach from the acclaimed kingi Restaurant at The Hotel Britomart, alongside Mathew Cook, executive chef at The Landing.

The weekend promises various dining experiences that spotlight the freshest local produce and sustainable practices. The chefs will showcase ingredients from favourite artisan growers like Fish to Fish Whangarei, known for its commitment to sustainable local fishing, and Mahoe Farmhouse Cheeses, famed for its Dutch-style and blue cheeses. Adding to the local flavour, fresh delights from The Landing’s own gardens and orchard will be featured prominently.

The culinary journey begins on Friday with an outdoor dining experience under the stars, featuring signature dishes from the Taste of kingi menu. This is paired with scenic views and cocktails overlooking Wairoa Bay, setting the tone for a weekend of indulgence. Saturday elevates the experience with a formal dinner led by Mathew Cook, where each course is meticulously paired with The Landing wines, culminating in a cosy port tasting in the lounge.

Throughout the weekend, you are not only treated to exceptional meals but are also invited to engage with the chefs, explore the vineyards, and participate in activities that highlight the beauty and bounty of the Bay of Islands. This Chef in Residence event promises an unforgettable blend of culinary excellence, natural beauty, and New Zealand hospitality.

And if you still wanted more natural immersion beyond just eating it, the weekend includes optional activities like a guided Kiwi-spotting night walk (no hunting and eating this one, sorry), paddleboarding, kayaking, mountain biking, and tennis.

Optional activities at an additional cost include a marine cruise or private fishing charter, offering an intimate exploration of the Bay of Islands’ marine wonderland, and a heritage tour delving into New Zealand’s rich history.

Accommodations for the weekend are one of The Landing’s Residences, each offering stunning views, opulent amenities and peak luxury. This is seriously the kind of place Obama stays when he is in town. The pricing for this wild culinary escape with a serious luxury twist starts at $3,000 per person for a twin suite.

The Chef in Residence event at The Landing, runs from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th June 2024.

