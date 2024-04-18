Hidden away in the busting heart of Auckland, an urban retreat awaits at the Luxe Spa at Pullman, where you can drop the to-do lists, meeting requests, and all those other things that add to the stress of daily life for a moment of tranquil reprieve.

But the Luxe Spa at Pullman promises more than just a rejuvenating retreat from the dull throbs of the daily grind, the Luxe Spa’s treatment menu reads like a wish list from the beauty gods.

From the “Luxe Signature Bespoke Ritual,” a 120-minute session that might just make you forget the meaning of ‘stress’, to the “Hot Stone Healing Massage,”

The spa doesn’t skimp on the indulgences. The “Hydra 4 Hyaluronic Acid Facial” is not just a facial; it’s a hydration party for your pores. And for those who enjoy a good prenatal massage, it’s reassuring to know that you can soothe the baby bump blues away.

Signature offerings such as the Luxe Signature Bespoke Ritual, which includes a full body exfoliation, a cold and hot stone massage, and a relaxing scalp and foot massage, are designed to provide a complete rejuvenation experience over 120 minutes and might just make you forget the meaning of ‘stress’.

For those looking for targeted therapy, the spa offers an array of massages, including the Aromatic Massage, which uses long strokes, kneading, and acupressure to revitalize the mind and body. The Hot Stone Healing Massage and Deep Tissue Massage are particularly popular, designed to alleviate deep-seated tension and are perfect for thawing out those winter-weary muscles, there’s a little something for everyone.

Prenatal massages are even thoughtfully provided to comfort expectant mothers, with treatments appropriately timed from the second trimester onwards to ensure safety and comfort.

The spa doesn’t skimp on the indulgences. The “Hydra 4 Hyaluronic Acid Facial” and the “Detox Energie Facial” are not just facials; they are hydration parties for your pores.

Men are not overlooked, with treatments such as the Luxe Gentlemen package offering back exfoliation, an aromatherapy massage, and a facial tailored specifically to men’s skincare needs.

The Luxe Spa is a veritable Aladdin’s cave of relaxation. With facilities that include an expansive sun terrace for soaking up those Auckland rays, a 25-metre heated indoor lap pool that beckons you like a siren’s call, and a sauna that will sweat out sins you haven’t even committed yet, it’s more than just a day spa—it’s a lifestyle affirmation.

Whether you’re in the mood for decadent facial or simply need to realign your chakras after a tough week, Luxe Spa at Pullman is your go-to spot. And when you book, mention M2woman for a 15% discount!

pullmanauckland.co.nz/luxespa/luxe-spa-treatment-menu/