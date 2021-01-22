The beauty of the natural world is brought inside with this rattan-heavy design for the Spice & Barley Restaurant, sitting alongside the Chao Priya River in Bangkok, Thailand. With a brief to use innovative and sustainable design to brand the restaurant within a local context with an international standard, designers Enter Projects Asia brought to life a design narrative that connects the past and the present, the natural and the manmade.

Utilising 3D digital technology, alongside traditional forms of art and craft, Enter Projects filled the 30 metre high space with free-flowing rattan structures that twist and weave throughout the Asian Fusion and Belgian beer restaurant. Not only visually framing the backdrop of the space with their imposing shapes, the structures also hold a functional purpose by concealing beer pipes, air conditioning and other unsightly necessities.

At night, light floods through the rattan, creating a visually pleasing beacon of the melding of nature and technology. A perfect balance of conflicting ideas, brought organically and beautifully together.

Images by William Barrington-Binns

