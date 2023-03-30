If you are in need of some Autumn wine-pairing inspiration for Easter, look no further than the wines that we, and Spy Valley, are most excited about for the long weekend ahead…

Easter is the perfect occasion for a little self-indulgence. Whatever you put on the table over the long weekend, whether it’s a Champagne brunch, a sit-down three-course affair, hot cross buns, or some obligatory chocolate indulgence, it would be remiss not to pair your delicious food with some equally tasty wines. For finding those centrepiece-worthy celebration wines sure to hit the spot, Spy Valley has hand-selected some superb Easter weekend wines, which can be ordered via their site with complimentary shipping to ensure your special gathering with friends and family is a memorable one when it comes to sipping, savouring, and enjoying the moment.

Echelon Méthode Traditionnelle 2020

Raise your glasses with friends and family with a sparkling wine that exudes some serious individuality with Spy Valley’s classic Echelon 2020. This beauty sports classic flavours of citrus and pear lifting the delicate palate while intertwined with subtle creamy notes of fresh brioche. Perfect sipped on its own or with smoked salmon for a special brunch.

2021 Spy Valley Pinot Gris

Striking the perfect balance with the cooling Autumn temperatures, Spy Valley’s full-bodied 2021 Pinot Gris expresses concentrated flavours of red apple and spice belying a supple underlying structure that promises a fresh and vibrant finish. This aromatic beauty, boasting poached pear and spiced cloves on the nose during Easter. Pairs well with roasted pork or chicken dishes.

2017 Spy Valley Handpicked Single Estate Pinot Noir

Perfect for celebrating Easter by the fire, Spy Valley’s elegant 2017 Pinot Noir is the ultimate centrepiece wine for your special sit-down Easter dinner. Showcasing delicate aromas of maraschino cherry and cloves with an overlay of spice, its fresh and vibrant palate with hints of vanilla and spice will elevate any beef or lamb dish, as well as substantial fish dishes such as tuna served cool.

S Block Syrah N.V.

Spy Valley’s ultimate pairing for the inevitable indulging in chocolate is their renowned S Block Syrah. This full-bodied pick imparts aromas of liquorice, black berry and cracked black pepper with sweet chocolate cake notes which are also great with lamb. On the palate, this elegant Syrah is a celebration of red berry with vibrant cherry and black pepper flavours culminating in an engaging bright finish.

2016 ENVOY Johnson Vineyard Riesling

A decadent array of delicious food is even better when artfully arranged as a charcuterie board. Complete the picture by pairing with the ever versatile riesling whose high acidity, fruity flavours, and varying levels of sweetness see it matching well with a wide range of food.

Pair your Easter cheese board with Spy Valley’s poised and bright 2016 Envoy Riesling with a captivating aroma of sweet lime alongside floral notes with hints of ginger. This Spy Valley gem has a surprisingly dry balance as its acidity and structure counters the residual sugar, while imparting subtle citrus flavours and minerality. Pairs delightfully well with hot cross buns!