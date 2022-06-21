Whether you are cellaring or celebrating, you can’t go wrong with one of the Penfold’s offerings. But if you are one of those people who like the limited edition version of things, Penfolds has you covered.

Penfolds G3

A good wine can be a wonderful homage to a certain time and place, but the Penfolds G3 takes this to a new level by celebrating and blending three Grange vintages over seven years – 2008, 2012 and 2014. The resulting Penfolds G3 is a wonderfully complex and layered wine with peak drinking from now through to 2045. Only 1200 bottles of the Penfolds G3 exist and is only available in Australia, so best to add a visit to their Magill Estate next time your across the ditch.

Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2019 Rocket Gift Box

What’s better than a Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2019? A Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz in a rocket gift box, of course. And this is so fitting because while Penfolds has such a long heritage within the Australian wine industry, they have always been innovation-focused and future thinking. Always aiming for the stars you might say. This is also fitting because South Australia has a growing space sector that is making waves globally. This would be our suggestion for the wine to help celebrate the next satellite launch. Keep an eye out for this one when it is released in NZ later this year.

Superblend 802A Cabernet Shiraz Gift Box

One superblend to rule them all! Sorry, whenever anyone adds “Super” to something, I get all Marvel on it but in this case Penfolds have a very good point. This unique wine brings together two interpretations of the blend of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz sourced from unique parcels. The components were then aged separately in new American oak prior to blending. A wonderful journey and blend resulting in very special and limited wine. As with the Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz rocket gift box, this will be available in NZ later this year.

Superblend 802A Cabernet Shiraz Magnum

In keeping with the Marvel theme, the Superblend 802A Cabernet Shiraz has a hulky alter ego, the 1.5 litre Magnum. The perfect way to supersize your celebration. A super celebration if you will. Just a note though, this is not the wine to play second fiddle to a wedding, sports win or IPO, for the journey it has been on it should be the focus of the celebration itself. Again, this is only available in Australia, so make plans to pick up a bottle on your next trip over.