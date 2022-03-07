As the temperatures start to fall away, being on the cusp of a new season also brings the opportunity to renew our focus on well-being and mindfulness as catalysts to inject some warmth and vitality into our homes. Whether you are taking on a new redecorating project or simply sprucing up a space, explore the potential of these three home décor ideas trending for 2022 to enhance your winter haven.

Green with Envy

Green is the colour of new beginnings and is set to take 2022 by storm. From bold emerald and olive greens to enchanting deep forest hues and calming sage greens, these mood-lifting shades exude feelings of growth, renewal and harmony without the upkeep that live plants require. If you’re unsure of going so far as to repaint the walls, try borrowing from this soothing palette to add lush jewel-toned pops of green throughout your existing décor such as cushions, throw blankets, rugs, woven baskets, as well as decorative elements such as wall art, vases, hand-crafted ceramics and candles. Verdant shades also work especially well when paired with wooden accessories and accents.

Cosy Comforts

With trends often being predicted on what society needs, soft cosy textiles set amongst muted earthy shades and soft-edged amorphous shapes, feature large in maximising comfort when upgrading a space. Think soft accessories with extra comfort factor such as woven cashmere and wool throws folded over the back of a couch, plush velvet cushions and sofas, chunky and cable-knitted accessories in the way of poufs and baskets, organic cotton duvets, flannel bed linen and sheepskin rugs. Alternatives to animal-derived fabrics such as faux fur featuring on extra chairs and stools, and vegetarian or vegan leather elements are also featuring more prominently in the textile realm.

Warm Wood Tones

In keeping with the continuing focus on nature from the previous year’s trends, ever-timeless wood finishes and accents are the perfect way to anchor a space while lending some extra warmth and elegance. While the grain and tones of wood flooring, cabinetry and panelling can make a big impact in terms of exuding warmth visually with the added bonus of acting as a durable natural insulator, there are plenty of other smaller but just as effective ways, such as adding a rustic touch with a reclaimed furniture piece, in which to lend a vibrant yet organic quality to your home with this versatile material. 2022 is all about timber accents that celebrate sandy-hued oak shades alongside lightly stained wood oak furniture, marking a move away from the cooler, starker Nordic tones of the last few years.