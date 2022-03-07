Getting a good night’s sleep is absolutely essential for our health. On par, in fact, with eating a balanced, nutritious diet and exercising regularly. Moreover, the magic number of eight hours that we should, on average, supposedly be sleeping each night, isn’t just vital internally for our bodies and brains, our core shut-eye is also when some of the most important recoveries take place epidermally as well.

This crucial fact is not lost on cosmeceutical facial skincare experts, Dr. LeWinn’s, alongside the reality that many of us are getting far less than recommended amounts of sleep due to our fast-paced lifestyles and pandemic-era burdens. Modern life has intervened to such an extent that it is hardly surprising sleep has become one of the most talked-about and thought-about wellness topics, not to mention its connection with achieving hydrated, brighter, smoother and well-rested skin.

Dr. LeWinn’s latest skincare addition to join their popular Ultra R4 range, which has been formulated specifically to harness the regeneration that occurs while we sleep, is the Dr. LeWinn’s Ultra R4 Collagen Surge Overnight Sleep Mask. Completely separate from a typically thick and creamy night cream, this revolutionary sleep mask, which retails for $84.99, combines two lightweight serums in one, formulated with an advanced complex of scientifically proven active ingredients that is bound to make you rethink not only how but when you rejuvenate your skin. The clinically proven results of this super mask also speak for themselves with after just one week of use, skin hydration being increased by up to 190 percent and 92 percent of users feeling their skin looked and felt healthier. After 28 days, 100 percent of users reported brighter skin and 96 percent woke to visibly plumper skin.

The Ultra R4 Collagen Surge Overnight Sleep Mask’s two hero serums – a Collagen Plumping Serum and a Peptide Energising Serum – are delivered via a special dual-chamber, which ensures the potency of the active ingredients is preserved right up until delivery onto the skin. A macro look at these serums reveals an impressive array of Dr. LeWinn’s-exclusive technology including their hero peptide ingredient of the Ultra R4 range, Syn-Coll – a specialist in firming, microlifting and combating the appearance of lines and wrinkles; Dawnergy, a nonapeptide, which Dr. LeWinn’s describes as a “cellular alarm clock” whose super-power is in providing a visual anti-fatigue effect to revive and deliver luminosity to morning skin; Synchrolife, a peptide-based active designed to synch with our skin’s natural circadian rhythm to offset the undesired effects of blue light and digital pollution; and Collageneer, a super-collagen booster derived from Sweet White Lupin, which works hard to increase elasticity and firm the skin. To top it off, Dr. LeWinn’s has also incorporated their very own DreamScentz technology in a fragrance specially formulated to optimise sleep quality. And these are just some of the hero ingredients this special mask employs to help fight the signs of fatigue, including skin concerns such as fine lines, dullness and tightness.

It’s hard enough fitting everything in during the day, let alone implementing a simple daily skincare routine. Feeding our skin overnight when our skin’s blood flow increases and the cells of our epidermis can really get the chance to rebuild collagen and repair any damage inflicted throughout the day is a no-brainer. And wielding an overnight sleep mask of this calibre to do the job takes the concept of “beauty sleep” to a whole new level.

