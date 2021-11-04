One of life’s great tradeoffs is that more often than not, the tastiest foods are the most unfriendly to our bodies. The great challenge for anyone trying to make food with high nutritional value, whether they be mass producer, restaurant head chef or home baker, is to try to change that reality. Snacks are arguably where this is most important too; it’s one thing to ask someone to sacrifice a delicious chocolate bar for a protein bar but, it’s another to ask them to do it for a protein bar that doesn’t even taste good. Often you see products on the shelves with packets covered in health ‘buzzwords’ but when it actually comes down to it, eating them feels like a chore, like taking a pair of bulky tablets in the morning to keep your joints from creaking. What we really want is a healthy snack bar that makes you feel satisfied, that fulfils your sweet cravings and makes you walk past the chocolate aisle in the supermarket without fighting the desperate compulsion for sweets.

With their plant-based protein range, Nuzest have taken on that challenge. Coming in three unique flavours (Coconut & Lemon, Almond & Vanilla and Peanut Butter & Choc), the Nuzest Clean Lean Protein bars find the balance of taste and nutrition and provide a great alternative to traditional sugary snacks. While the Almond & Vanilla and Coconut & Lemon flavours deliver on taste, they do fit the stereotype of what you expect a protein bar to look and feel like, full of chunky nuts, chia and sunflower seeds which, while a welcome addition to the bar, aren’t going to convince a skeptical audience that they’re getting a replacement for their usual sugary fix. The Peanut Butter & Choc option, however, works as the ultimate bait and switch, lathered in a delicious chocolate coating and layered with a mouth-watering peanut butter spread. If you closed your eyes, you would think you were eating the latest release in a range from a leading confectionery brand. But of course, what separates Nuzest’s bars from these brands is that they’re focused on ticking far more boxes than just satisfying your chocolate craving.

Each bar comes with a generous boost of plant protein (13g for Almond & Vanilla and Coconut & Lemon, 11g for Peanut Butter & Choc) and contains all nine essential amino acids, as well providing a rich source of iron, which comes at a premium for those typically with plant-based diets. Accompanying the three Clean Lean Protein bars is an apple-flavoured Good Green Vitality multivitamin snack bar, which is absolutely jam-packed with superfoods, making it an incredible source of vitamins, pre/probiotics and antioxidants. The sweet, chewy bar is a perfect way of getting a bunch of your body’s desired nutrients done in a one-er.

Overall, Nuzest’s range successfully walks the highwire act of trying to provide a snack bar that hits both your health targets and your lust for sweet treats. For a chocolate-lover like myself, the Peanut Butter & Choc is a clear standout, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the four options on offer.