Our enduring fascination with the zombie genre goes as far back as the 1930s and since then, the concept of the zombie outbreak has enjoyed several renaissances. We are attracted to narratives that depict human survival against the odds amidst bleak post-apocalyptic landscapes, and understandably, the proliferation of this idea has begged many to ponder, “How do we prepare for a zombie apocalypse?” Well, with just two things according to one Ph.D. expert, we kid you not, on the theology of the zombie apocalypse: a samurai sword and lots of protein bars. While we might mull over the ins and outs of an apocalypse of the undying sort, which by all accounts, would come upon us with very little warning, there is incidentally, another type of “zombie” shuffling and lurching right under our very noses, right here in the real world but gathering gradually and predictably in numbers as we age. Ultimately, this type of zombie can also affect our survival but at a cellular level and fortunately, can be kept at bay with options that are a little more accessible than an underground bunker or an abandoned prison.

What we are referring to is what has been popularised as the term, “zombie cells.” The more scientific moniker is senescent cells or the process of cellular senescence – a hallmark of ageing – which it turns out, behaves very much like the iconic cinematic abominations of our nightmares. These are basically old cells that have done their work and in turn, have lost their ability to divide. But the problem is they never actually die and they dwell in tissues throughout the body much like “zombies” in a state of suspended animation. These undying cells, if allowed to hoard in greater numbers, can be responsible for causing damage to other still-active cells in our body, influencing typical ageing conditions such as fragility, cognitive impairment, inflammation and chronic disease.

The good news is that while we are young, our immune systems are pretty adept at removing these zombie-esque cells quickly and efficiently. However, as we age and our immune systems tire, the numbers of these cells build up over time – naturally accumulating from around the age of 40 – continually secreting chemical messages that trigger inflammation. And it is this ongoing low-grade inflammation, which in turn, sets off processes that can lead to disease, including the likes of cancer. You will be pleased to know, however, that research has proven an “apocalypse” of such cellular proportions can be contained with some rather simple strategies such as engaging in regular exercise and some routine dietary fasting, ensuring that you maintain a healthy weight, and taking some key dietary supplementation.

In addition to the recommendation of a samurai sword and a stockpile of protein bars, we note the aforementioned Ph.D. expert on all things zombie apocalypse also mentioned a fresh source of water and a lot of friends as prudent to add to the essential survival list. Speaking of friends but in the realm of “zombie” cells lurking in our bodies, we would highly recommend that you look up SRW Laboratories, founded by biotechnologist and healthspan expert, Greg Macpherson. On the dietary supplement front, this New Zealand nutraceutical company is ahead of the curve when it comes to being in the know about providing support at a cellular level for our wellbeing – especially as we age.

Working closely with a leading expert in ageing and senolytics, Matthew Yousefzadeh, Ph.D., the SRW team has lasered in on a preventative strategy in the nutraceutical sphere to help rid the body of those pesky “zombie” cells with a view to improving both our lifespan and our healthspan. Our healthspan, perhaps most critically, is the length in a person’s life that they are in good health and can therefore enjoy good quality of life.

The unique formulation of this potent dietary supplement is called Cel³ Renewal, which specialises in upholding healthy cellular housekeeping processes and supporting the body’s natural defences against ageing. It does this by harnessing a premium combination of naturally-occurring flavonoids and phenolic compounds extracted from medicinal plants including “smart” nutrients Fisetin, Apigenin and Oleuropein.

Cel³ Renewal’s special bioactive agents comprise natural senolytics with the ability to reduce the burden of senescent cells, which accumulates as we age. These proven powerhouses are also specialists in supporting normal antioxidant synthesis, being the body’s natural defence against harmful chemicals, which protects our DNA and cellular function. The potency of these nutrients also extends to supporting our cells’ natural recycling and reuse of cellular components, while working in harmony to support normal autophagy levels – the natural degradation of cells that removes both unneeded and dysfunctional components – as we age.

Zombie apocalypse or not, think of Cel³ Renewal as that priceless filtration straw you would stash in your survival bag packed for all eventualities. For while these naturally-occurring ingredients can be found in numerous fruits, vegetables and other plants, such as strawberries, apples, persimmons, chamomile and olive leaf, the issue lies in the difficulty of getting enough of these nutrients through food alone.

Now that it’s established zombie cells in our bodies are a thing, it is reassuring to know that we have a fighting chance at surviving an uprising of this cellular ilk with something as simple as taking a Cel³ Renewal capsule twice daily – infinitely more appealing than a diet of protein bars and a little less unwieldy than a battle-ready katana.