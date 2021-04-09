The world of whisky is truly vast and diverse with countless different brands and expressions let alone blends, age statements, flavour profiles and finishes. While this might be an enticing prospect for the initiated, it can be daunting for those who are new to the formidable amber nectar. Though if your interest has been piqued and you are keen to avail yourself of this complex and nuanced world, here is a little Whisky 101 to get you started on your tasting journey, one delightful dram at a time.

What is Whisky?

Technically and at its most basic, whisky starts its life as a beer – the distilling of fermented grain mash, being a mix of grains, typically malted barley with supplementary grains such as corn, rye and wheat. After fermentation and distillation (without the addition of hops as in the case of beer), the key component is time; the spirit is aged in oak barrels, which informs its brilliant amber colour, aroma and flavour profile. If the barrel maturation doesn’t happen, the spirit is referred to as unaged whisky or “moonshine”.

Whiskey versus Whisky

Both whiskey and whisky are one and the same thing. The spelling tends to differ geographically with some countries like Ireland and the United States spelling it ‘whiskey’ while others such as Canada, Scotland, Japan and India spell it ‘whisky’. This differentiation comes from the Irish in the 19th Century wanting to distinguish their superior product for export reasons from the inferior, at the time, “whisky” of Scotland, by adding an “e”.

Angel’s Share

You might say that when you empty your pockets for a fine 20-year-old whisky, you are in fact forking out for the ounces that didn’t make it into the bottle – which were instead “claimed by the angles”. The angel’s share refers to the amount of distilled spirits that is lost due to evaporation from the barrel or cask during the ageing process. The amount varies depending on how long the whisky is aged; the longer it sits, the bigger the Angel’s cut – sometimes as much as half a cask.

Dram

The word “dram” came out of Scotland and was first used to describe a glass of whisky. It is commonly referred to as “any amount of whisky that you could swallow in one mouthful” though as a technical term, it does have a precise definition albeit not a particularly practical one depending on who is partaking. It refers to just one-eight of a fluid ounce or 4ml – less than a teaspoon – whereas a modest pour is more like 10 drams.

Scotch Whisky versus American Whiskey

In a similar vein to the whole Champagne thing, Scotch whisky is made in Scotland; if it isn’t Scottish then it isn’t Scotch. But there’s more. It must also be made from grain that is grown in Scotland and it must be aged for at least three years in oak casks and bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV. There are five Scotch whisky regions – Highland, Islay, Lowland, Speyside and Campbeltown – each bringing their own unique stamp of peaty smoky goodness to their expression of whisky.

American whiskey encompasses a few different varieties including bourbon, rye, malt and Tennessee whiskey, each with its own set of rules and regulations. Though the common denominator is that they must be made from at least 51% of their grain – for rye whiskey, it’s obviously rye, lending a touch of spice; for malt, it’s sweeter barley; and for bourbon, it is corn, offering a caramel dimension to the sweetness. For Tennessee whiskey though – think Jack Daniels – it has to be bourbon that’s made in Tennessee but which has also undergone charcoal filtering.

Single Malt versus Blended

Single Malt and Blended, being different types of Scotch, is probably what you will hear most people talking about when they are talking about whisky. Single Malt whisky is produced from one single distillery and must be made from 100% malted barley. Typically, specific flavour profiles will be created from blending a combination of cask types and ages of whisky from the one distillery but beware, this does not mean it is a “blended whisky”.

Blended whisky comprises of spirit taken from more than one distillery that is blended together to make the end whisky product and can include more than one grain type unless a bottle is labelled “blended malt whisky”, which means it is made from a blend of malted barley only, sourced from different distilleries.

What is Peated Whisky?

Peat is basically an accumulation of decomposed vegetation that occurs in bogs and moors, whose resulting flavour compounds are responsible in Scotch whisky for that distinctive, smokey diesel-esque flavour. This aspect of whisky is adored by many but an overly bold iteration has the potential to scare off whisky novices for life. Peat is added to the fire during the drying process of the malted barley, and it is the smoke that produces the unmistakable phenol compounds, which are then absorbed by the barley grain.

The Best Way to Drink It

A Neat Pour

The whole idea of a neat pour is for the spirit to make it from the bottle to the glass with as little interruption as possible. It is whisky served alone without any mixer, dilution or additional flavour.

Neat with a Drop of Water

Many whisky enthusiasts will argue that adding a few drops of water to a whisky will open it up, releasing new flavours and aroma to tickle your tastebuds. The reason for this is that the aroma compounds of a whisky are hydrophobic or repel water. And a certain molecule called guaiacol that is common in single-malt Scotch whiskies and which gives them their smoky taste, tends to bind to alcohol molecules with the addition of water. This in turn increases the concentration of guaiacol molecules at the surface, potentially improving the taste.

On the Rocks

A scotch “on the rocks” is a straight pour of scotch served over ice. Often a good option for those new to whisky, the ice helps to water down the spirit gradually and reduce its natural burning sensation.

Straight Up

A whisky ordered “straight up” is mixed with ice first and then strained into the glass.

As a Cocktail

A different way to accustom your tastebuds to whisky is via a classic whisky cocktail such as a Whiskey Sour, Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Rob Roy or a John Collins to name but a few. Alternatively, you can try it with coke or even ginger ale – both popular “gateway” drinks.

What’s the Best Whisky to Try First?

It might pay to bear in mind, with an alcohol content of almost 40% whisky comes with a burn, so opting for a gentler expression on the sweeter, smoother side to minimise this sensation is often a good way to start. Whisky flights are also a wonderful access point to the world of whisky to compare and contrast a selection of whiskies in one sitting and in the company of others, rather than tasting just one in isolation.

Ultimately, whisky preferences come down to the individual and as you explore and experiment, your palate will evolve to your tastes over time. Here’s to you!

