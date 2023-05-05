Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Wairarapa’s Palliser Bay, Wharekauhau Country Estate embodies a dreamy fusion of luxury, relaxation, and nature. The 3,000-acre property, named “place of knowledge” in te reo Māori, provides discerning travelers with the ultimate Kiwi getaway, combining a warm, personalized service with the untamed beauty of the surrounding countryside.

Steeped in history, Wharekauhau boasts a fascinating past that dates back to the 1840s. The original homestead has welcomed guests for nearly two centuries, and today, the estate is still enveloped in the spirit of that genuine hospitality. As you step onto the property, you’ll find yourself surrounded by eight kilometres of rugged Pacific coastline and the eastern foothills of the Remutaka mountains, making this the perfect destination for those seeking an intimate connection with nature.

The 16 cottage suites offer breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the mountains, providing a serene sanctuary for you to unwind. Each 70-square-metre cottage is elegantly furnished and features a sitting area, open gas fireplace, and front and back terraces.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the exclusive Foley Villa offers a palatial 418-square-metre space, boasting three bedrooms, an underground wine cellar, heated infinity pool, and private chef. It’s no wonder that this opulent retreat was chosen by Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince George during their visit to New Zealand.

Wharekauhau’s commitment to sustainability and local ingredients is evident in every aspect of its culinary offerings. Executive Chef Norka Mella Munoz is devoted to creating seasonal, farm-to-table dishes that pay homage to traditional Kiwi cuisine. Utilizing produce harvested from the estate’s orchards, fields, and hives, the menu boasts an array of mouthwatering, artisanal delights.

The dining experience at Wharekauhau is as much about the atmosphere as it is about the food. White tablecloths and attentive service create an air of sophistication, while the open country kitchen and large communal table foster a sense of camaraderie and connection among guests. And for those seeking a more intimate experience, the estate’s chefs can prepare private dinners by one of the roaring fireplaces—just be prepared to share the space with the estate’s beloved Labrador, Merlot.

From hiking and mountain biking to tennis and pickleball, the estate provides ample opportunities to explore the great outdoors. For a more laid-back experience, indulge in a pampering session at the Hauora Spa, where you’ll find an array of treatments inspired by Māori holistic healing and natural resources. Guests seeking adventure can embark on exhilarating ATV quad bike rides, try their hand at clay target shooting, or explore the nearby vineyards on e-bikes

For a taste of local culture, venture south to the historic fishing village of Ngawi, home to the North Island’s southernmost point, a thriving brown fur seal colony, and the iconic Cape Palliser Lighthouse. Or, for a truly unforgettable experience, embark on a sky safari through the South Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve, boasting some of the clearest and most mesmerizing night skies in the world.

Wharekauhau Country Estate also offers day packages for those seeking a memorable, luxury-filled experience without an overnight stay. The ‘trust the chef’ lunch and activity package provide a unique gastronomic adventure coupled with your choice of adventure or relaxation, including quad bike trails, clay shooting, or a Gatsby-style high tea complete with croquet and pétanque. These experiences are perfect for celebrating special occasions or simply treating yourself to a day of indulgence.

Despite its air of seclusion, Wharekauhau Country Estate is easily accessible from various points in New Zealand. A scenic 90-minute drive through the Remutaka ranges will transport you to this enchanting hideaway. If you’re arriving from the North, the estate is just a 35-minute drive from the local wine capital, Martinborough.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or the chance to indulge in exquisite farm-to-table cuisine, this enchanting haven promises a truly unforgettable getaway.

Mother’s Day at Wharekauhau Country Estate

Wharekauhau Country Estate is also offering up an array of specially curated experiences to celebrate Mother’s Day in unforgettable style. Treat your mom to a weekend of pampering and gourmet delights that she will cherish for years to come.

Wharekauhau Mother’s Day Lunch: A Royal Feast in Palliser Bay

This Mother’s Day, whisk your mom away to the enchanting Palliser Bay for an unforgettable dining experience. On Sunday, May 14th, Wharekauhau Country Estate welcomes you and your loved ones with a glass of pink bubbles to set the celebratory tone. Savor a delectable three-course lunch, thoughtfully curated by Wharekauhau’s talented and award-winning chefs. The afternoon will be gracefully concluded with an assortment of petits-fours, along with tea and coffee, making it a truly royal experience.

The Mother’s Day Lunch is priced at $145 per person. Reservations are essential, so don’t miss out on this memorable occasion

Wharekauhau Luxury Spa Day: Indulge and Unwind

Treat your mum to the ultimate pampering experience with a Luxury Spa Day at Wharekauhau Choose between a 60-minute massage or facial at the Hauora Spa, where every treatment is crafted using natural resources from the estate’s grounds.

After your rejuvenating spa experience, delight in a Trust the Chef four-course lunch, showcasing the culinary artistry of Wharekauhau’s acclaimed chefs. This exceptional day of pampering is available from Thursday to Sunday only.

The Wharekauhau Luxury Spa Day starts at $425 per person, with a minimum of two people required.