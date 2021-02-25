Fun runs are a great and of course, fun way to gather some friends and get your body moving while also giving back and making a true difference. The iconic Ports of Auckland Round the Bays event is New Zealand’s largest fun run, attracting a whopping 34,000 participants each year and counting as it fast-approaches its half century, and a continued partnership with purveyors of the world’s most innovative performance products, Under Armour.

The Round the Bays’ 8.4 kilometres of fun, which follows Auckland City’s scenic coastline promising spectacular views of the Hauraki Gulf throughout, is just the ticket to help you stick to your summer fitness regime – ideal for those starting out on their running journey or returning to exercise, expert runners or those just looking for an enjoyable day out with friends and family. For punters with loftier fitness goals, it provides the perfect opportunity to hone your preparation for a half-marathon or marathon.

Starting downtown at Auckland on Quay Quay Street beside Spark Arena, sweeping through the bays and finishing in St Heliers Bay, the flat-as-a-pancake Round the Bays run offers 18 entertainment acts, free event shuttles running between the start and finish areas for participants, and a shiny finishers medal and Pump water for all that run, jog or walk the picturesque route.

There is no shortage of entry options – from solo rangers, families, people wanting to heighten their fitness and those wanting to participate as a team – as well as hospitality packages to be in on New Zealand’s largest barbeque at Madills Farm, a short ten-minute walk from the finish area at Vellenoweth Green for teams to celebrate their achievements. The first wave of participants – Elite Wheelchair, Elite Runners and Runners – starts at 9:15am, the second wave (Joggers) at 9:30am, and third and final waves (walkers) at 9:45am.

If you have yet to set yourself a goal for fitness while Summer is still officially in play, and a deserving cause while you are at it, to register for Round the Bays kicking off on Sunday, 28 February or for more information, visit www.roundthebays.co.nz/

