When decades of dedication and a profound passion for the elaboration of champagne reaches a heady height, in the case of Piper-Heidsieck’s then Chief Winemaker Régis Camus, such a moment epitomising the maison’s history, philosophy, style and their heart and soul, would be the composing of their Rosé Sauvage.

The expression of Rosé Sauvage is as exemplary as you would expect from one of France’s oldest Champagne houses and also the most awarded maison of the century – Régis Camus receiving the prestigious title of “Sparkling Winemaker of the Year” eight times at the International Wine Challenge.

Assuredly unlike any other rosé champagne, Rosé Sauvage, meaning wild rosé in French, is at once audacious, elegant, contemporary and playful. Flaunting a deep, lustrous scarlet hue reminiscent of a sparkling ruby, the secret lies in Chardonnays from the Montagne de Reims coming together with a significantly higher proportion of Pinot Noir sourced predominantly from the most southerly “Les Riceys” vineyards in the Côte des Bar of the Aube department.

The proportion is 50 to 55 percent of Pinot Noir to be exact, out of which 20 to 24 percent were vinified as red wines before being added to the blend. Effervescent with intrigue, character and charm in equal measure, the magic of this structured Cuvée is due in part to the blend developing during a long maturing process lasting at least 30 months of ageing in the Piper-Heidsieck chalk cellars.

In keeping with its stunning colour, the intense aromas of dark berry fruits swell the senses wherein Piper-Heidsieck offers an image of decadence with blackberry, blackcurrant and strawberry pervading the senses “all scattered on a golden platter edged with mandarin orange and finished with exquisite traces of saffron.” Transporting you from the very first sip, an explosion of luscious red fruits holds court in the middle palate before mellowing into a delectable finale of spiced and smoked notes.

Rosé Sauvage is just as at home enjoyed as an aperitif, served at a sophisticated dinner party or an intimate tête-à-tête as it is at an informal alfresco garden party or a sun-kissed backyard barbecue with friends. Though we would suggest it is quite simply perfect, partaken as a thirst-quenching cocktail that allows its atypical qualities to shine through.

An immaculate case in point is the Sacré Sauvage concocted by Joseph Bioilatto, Mixologist at Baton Rouge in Paris in collaboration with the one and only Régis Camus, described by the mixologist as “a crisp cocktail all about the citrus and dark fruit notes of the champagne.”

Sacré Sauvage! The Recipe:

Two dashes of orange bitters, 4 ounces of Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Sauvage champagne, half an ounce of triple sec and a zest of pink grapefruit/pomelo. Prepare it directly in a balloon wine glass filled with ice and garnished with blackberries.

