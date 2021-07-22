Try This Classic Bramble Cocktail With A Fizzy Twist
The Bramble cocktail was developed by innovative and infamous British bartender (he allegedly invented the Espresso Martini), Dick Bradsell in the 1980s after he set out to create a classic British cocktail. Dick Bradsell used his memories of going blackberry picking on the Isle of Wight in the UK as the inspiration for this tasty tipple, calling it the Bramble after the name for blackberry bushes.
The gin-based cocktail uses Crème de Mure, a blackberry liqueur, to give it the sweet taste, and adding lemon juice to balance it out. This spin on the Bramble cocktail uses soda water to give it a fizzy twist and ginger-infused simple syrup to add a hint of spice. Perfect for those who love a refreshing and sweet cocktail when catching up with friends.
Ginger Fizz Bramble Cocktail
Ingredients
- 45 ml gin
- 20ml lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon ginger-infused simple syrup
- 15 ml Crème de Mure
- Ice
- 90 ml soda water
- Blackberries and mint sprig for garnish
Method
- Combine the gin, lemon juice, ginger-infused simple syrup, and Crème de Mure in a cocktail shaker.
- Add the ice and shake to chill.
- Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice.
- Top with the soda water.
- Garnish with fresh blackberries and a mint sprig on top.