Try This Classic Bramble Cocktail With A Fizzy Twist

The Bramble cocktail was developed by innovative and infamous British bartender (he allegedly invented the Espresso Martini), Dick Bradsell in the 1980s after he set out to create a classic British cocktail. Dick Bradsell used his memories of going blackberry picking on the Isle of Wight in the UK as the inspiration for this tasty tipple, calling it the Bramble after the name for blackberry bushes.

The gin-based cocktail uses Crème de Mure, a blackberry liqueur, to give it the sweet taste, and adding lemon juice to balance it out. This spin on the Bramble cocktail uses soda water to give it a fizzy twist and ginger-infused simple syrup to add a hint of spice. Perfect for those who love a refreshing and sweet cocktail when catching up with friends.

Ginger Fizz Bramble Cocktail

Ingredients

45 ml gin

20ml lemon juice

1 teaspoon ginger-infused simple syrup

15 ml Crème de Mure

Ice

90 ml soda water

Blackberries and mint sprig for garnish