This last year may have turned our lives upside-down and altered not just the way we live and work but also how we think and behave, but if there is one thing these uncertain times have brought to the fore, it is just how important shared lives and shared moments are. This simple social truth is something that has not been lost on leading experts in antibacterial protection, Zoono, since they began their mission to deliver the very best hand and surface sanitising protection against germs over a decade ago.

Zoono’s state-of-the-art innovating around sanitising technology, not to mention the consequent backing of over 100 lab reports from only the top laboratories around the world – who by all accounts could not believe what they were seeing – has not only transformed industries, from airlines to manufacturing and healthcare to childcare, but garnered a following of hundreds of thousands of people incorporating Zoono into their daily lives.

What pray tell did they innovate, you may ask? The very future of antibacterial technology, is what. In the form of an unassuming yet devastating molecule, that is, for bacteria, viruses and fungi. The “Zoono Molecule” as it has been dubbed, sets to surfaces wielding a unique magnetic bond, which up close, looks like a layer of tiny pins covering a surface. When pathogens – 99.9 percent of them to be sure – come into contact with a Zoono-laden surface, they “pop”. Popping means they are destroyed and ensures they cannot evolve or mutate into dangerous superbugs.

In addition to the creation of a mind-boggling piece of antibacterial technology, a further unique key to the superior nature of Zoono’s cutting-edge sanitiser is that it is long-lasting and cannot diminish in strength. Once applied in the morning, Zoono keeps working on the skin for up to 24 hours protecting in between hand washing, and on surfaces for up to a whopping 30 days. As dangerous pathogens can also linger on clothing, the clever folks at Zoono have also developed Fabric Shield, a long-lasting sanitising technology that bonds to fabric fibres and actively protects for up to 20 washes.

All this, we might add, is the brainchild of a pioneering New Zealand company. Yes, Zoono is proudly Kiwi-owned and their products also made in New Zealand, chalking up yet another reason to incorporate Zoono as a go-to into your daily routine in supporting businesses that are the heart of our communities through these uncertain times.

It is of no surprise Zoono is now used by some of the world’s most respected global organisations as part of the strictest hygiene protocols for health and safety. Having accumulated the weight of 12 years of being tried and trusted by people all over the world, this powerhouse sanitiser has played a heavyweight role in ensuring we can go about our daily lives with extra peace of mind and without having to fret about what we touch. A consideration, which in this day and age has attained a whole new level of appreciation, we are sure you will agree.

Zoono to get your hands on some now.

You’ll also like: