Some people are natural-born runners but for some, it is an act of fitness that poses its challenges, be it struggling with a lack of energy, a hectic work schedule or just the mental dread of an impending workout wherein running is your weakness. But no matter which side of the running spectrum you fall on, there are ways to push past it all. And fortunately for us, the undisputed purveyors of some of the most state-of-the-art athletic gear around, Under Armour, have a brand spanking new answer.

What pray tell is this riposte to our niggling workout woes? Well, it comes in the form of Under Armour’s most versatile and “runnable” iteration yet of the esteemed Phantom Series. Enter the UA HOVR Phantom 2. As we have come to expect from Under Armour, it is yet another obsessively refined and honed running formula in a shoe that is hellbent, were it to possess a persona, on helping you obliterate your goals be it getting out the door or running your fastest mile.

Remaining steadfastly true to the Phantom franchise, the UA HOVR Phantom 2 in the words of Under Armour Footwear Designer, Run, Ed Wallace, “is for the athlete who likes to do things their way.” It is furthermore “all about versatility and will meet you wherever and whenever they are needed – when comfort, style and performance, are key.”

The lofty new platform in which the Phantom 2 resides is the result of significant design and performance upgrades in traction, flexibility and cushioning, all the while married for good measure with a refined upper that crucially prioritises fit and breathability. A big part of the unparalleled cushioning, fit and feel of the Phantom 2 is manifested in the new stretchy, sock-like fit courtesy of a more anatomically designed collar, more breathable upper and improved knit material; soft supportive midfoot; and durable, flexible outsole.

Alongside Under Armour’s priority with the Phantom 2 being to lock in on the performance solutions, ultimately its advancements have been designed to enable you “to feel ready to go the instant you lace up.” While it is true that running might not always be an effortless pleasure and with the cold weather looming as yet a further potential damper on your fitness aspirations, it is perhaps for these very reasons that you might not wish to overlook this latest evolution available at Platypus Shoes. One that is all about 360-degree comfort courtesy of stretchy, anatomically-molded goodness, not to mention coming complemented with those indispensable personalised training plans via UA MapMyRun. Under Armour’s fastest and most comfortable update yet is easily one of the most enticing solutions for runners of all persuasions to get laced up and straight to those sweet surges of endorphins.

Find the Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2 at Platypus Shoes now.

