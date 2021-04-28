Huawei is heating up the market with some new releases that are right up there as top-notch value-for-money propositions, offering a fair swag of the winning attributes that make their pro counterparts so stellar but for a fraction of the price.

First off, Huawei has upped the ante on its wearable devices with enhanced updates to their Huawei Band 4, skipping straight to the Huawei Band 6, an impressively capable wearable with health and fitness monitoring that further blurs the lines between a fitness band and smartwatch, offering a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point of a smart band.

Sporting a stylish, supremely lightweight design, extended battery life, a large screen and some robust health features, the Band 6 wields a generous amount of metrics to monitor your daily activity and provide vital insights into how your body is functioning, improve your performance and nudge you towards those healthier habits.

The standout AMOLED display with super-slim bezels is a generous 148 percent larger at 1.47 inches and a 64-percent screen-to-body ratio, allowing it to display with greater clarity more information for users. This is coupled with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and 282 PPI, promising content shown in vivid detail. And even with such a high quality display, the Band 6 still manages to achieve up to ten days of “intense” use. It also sports a single side button for navigation in tandem with further ease of use simply swiping up and down, left and right just like that of a smartphone touchscreen.

The battery life is rated at up to two weeks of regular use or ten days of heavy use with fast charging completed via a magnetic charger. Not one to do things by halves, Huawei has also ensured that just five minutes of charging should supply you with enough power for two days of typical use.

As far as the Band 6’s sensors go, its all-day SpO2 monitoring tracks users’ blood oxygen levels, generating an alert when the level is low to enable users to take prompt action and manage their health more proactively. It is also an astute sleep tracker using the TruSleep sleep monitoring algorithms, keeping tabs on sleep stages, screening for sleep apnea risks, as well as breathing rate during rest. TruSeen 4.0 also monitors heart rate, notifying users if their resting rate is too high or too low. Boasting a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the Huawei Band 6 can carry out continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use.

Being compatible with any other smartphone brand, such as Apple, Samsung and Oppo, pairing is an absolute dream by being able to integrate easily with any of your existing devices. Simply download the Huawei Health App via the Apple Store or Google Play store. The app shows every conceivable health statistic you might need as well as providing professional guidance for your sport of choice.

Huawei Health has built-in support for 5km to marathon running training programs to help you meet your goals, as well as support for walking, running, cycling mode, record running track, heart rate, trajectory, with speed and other sports data. These come in the form of courses that are ready-made plans, think of them like personal trainers in your pocket. Each course gives you an idea of its difficulty, duration to complete, and total calories it expects you to burn in the process. It really is an all-in-one health tracker.

In terms of activity tracking, the Huawei Band 6 provides support to the user in equal measure with 96 different trackable workout profiles in total, including 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling and even rope skipping, as well as 85 customised modes including fitness, ball games and dancing types.

The Huawei Band 6 comes in a total of three fresh colourways –Forest Green, Graphite Black and Sakura Pink – and is available on-shelf from 30 April at PB Tech, JB Hifi, The Warehouse and Noel Leeming, priced at $129.

While we’re on the subject of new releases from Huawei that nail all the fundamentals, following the success of their premium FreeBuds Pro true wireless earbuds, Huawei have also whipped up a new pair of more affordable wireless headphones named the Huawei Freebuds 4i, which offer top tier wireless tunes and active noise cancellation for a price tag that won’t break the bank.

Once again, the battery life of this new Huawei offering is something to write home about. With noise cancellation activated, users get around eight hours of music playback. Though if you plug them back into their incredibly compact pebble-shaped battery case, they can achieve an impressive 22 hours of music playback with noise cancelling. With noise cancelling turned off, users will have wireless audio on tap for days. To top it off, a depleted Freebuds 4i will muster four hours of playback after fast charging for just 10 minutes.

The ergonomically designed buds come with 10mm dynamic drivers along with “PEEK+PU” sensitive polymer composite diaphragm, providing “high sensitivity and rich dynamic response”, which in non-tech speak basically means this special material enables users to hear a lot more detail in their music. And for those partial to pop tunes, the good news is the FreeBuds 4i are specifically tuned for this genre of music, which is immediately apparent once you’ve given them a whirl – crisply delivered vocals front and centre with zero distortion at high volumes. There might be a leaning towards mid-range and treble frequencies but the FreeBuds 4i do not sound tinny but full and clean with just enough bass for some extra kick.

But not surprisingly, there’s more – Huawei have also incorporated active noise-cancellation, whose intelligent IA software algorithms do a great job of targeting typical noisy scenarios, making these buds extremely good value for their price point. There’s also an Awareness Mode, which deliberately lets sound through so you can still hear your surroundings without taking off the earbuds and hold a conversation while your music is still playing. The FreeBuds 4i are also compatible with other smartphones, such as Apple, Samsung and Oppo.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i come in three colourways – Ceramic White, Carbon Black and Honey Red – and are available on-shelf from 30 April at PB Tech, priced at $159.

